NHL Rumors: 4 Flyers Who Could Sign Extensions Next

The Philadelphia Flyers checked off a big item from their to-do list when they signed forward Christian Dvorak to a five-year, $25.75 million contract extension.

Now, after getting this new Dvorak deal done, let's look at four more Flyers who could sign extensions next.

Trevor Zegras

Zegras is undoubtedly the Flyers' biggest contract extension candidate. The 24-year-old pending restricted free agent (RFA) has been a perfect fit on the Flyers' roster, and he is a player they should be looking to keep around for a long time because of it. In 40 games this season with Philly, he has recorded 15 goals and 39 points.

Jamie Drysdale

Drysdale is another notable pending RFA whom the Flyers should be looking to keep around. The right-shot defenseman has taken a nice step in the right direction this season with the Flyers. In 40 games so far this campaign, the 23-year-old blueliner has posted three goals, 15 assists, 18 points, and a plus-1 rating.

Emil Andrae

Andrae is another young Flyers defenseman who is showing clear signs of improvement this season. In 29 games with the Flyers so far this campaign, he has one goal, nine assists, 10 points, and a plus-12 rating. With the left-shot defenseman proving he is ready for the NHL, it would be understandable if the Flyers looked to extend the pending RFA.

Bobby Brink

Brink is another Flyer who is eligible for a contract extension. The pending RFA is continuing to be a solid part of the Flyers' forward group this season, as he has recorded 11 goals and 20 points in 40 games.