NHL Rumors: Flyers Big Defender Makes New Trade Board

This Flyers defenseman is continuing to create chatter as a trade candidate.
NHL insider Nick Kypreos released his latest trade board for Sportsnet with the 2026 NHL trade deadline rapidly approaching. A Philadelphia Flyers defenseman made the cut, as Rasmus Ristolainen was among the players discussed.
"A new addition to my trade board coming out of the break, momentum is certainly building around the possibility that the Flyers trade their big, right-shot blueliner. With teams so hungry for this type of player at this time of the year, the Flyers are considering trading him now when he has another season remaining on his contract and before he becomes a potential rental," Kypreos wrote about Ristolainen.
Seeing Ristolainen be included on Kypreos' new trade board is not necessarily surprising. The right-shot defenseman is no stranger to the rumor mill, and he has been creating more chatter as a trade candidate as of late.
Kypreos also mentioned the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators as two potential landing spots for Ristolainen, as they are both in need of help on the right side of their blueline. Yet, with Ristolainen being a right-shot defenseman with size and who plays a heavy game, he should generate interest from multiple clubs leading up to the deadline.
In 19 games this season with the Flyers, Ristolainen has recorded one goal, five assists, six points, and 20 hits.