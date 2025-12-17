NHL Rumors: Flyers Center Makes New Trade Board

Philadelphia Flyers forward Christian Dvorak was among the 32 players featured on NHL insider Chris Johnston's latest trade board for The Athletic.

The Flyers center was given the No. 29 spot on Johnston's list.

"Dvorak has had a nice start to his tenure in Philadelphia, where he signed a one-year contract as a free agent in July. That makes him a deadline asset for the Flyers to flip if they again become sellers," Johnston wrote.

There is no question that Dvorak has proven to be a solid pickup for the Flyers early. In 32 games so far this season, he has recorded seven goals, 16 assists, 23 points, and a plus-10 rating. With numbers like these, he has found himself a spot in the Flyers' top six.

If the Flyers were to shop Dvorak this season, there would likely be a good amount of interest in him given how good he has played this season. This is especially so with the trade market for centers not being the strongest right now.

Yet, for the Flyers to actually end up being sellers and trade Dvorak, a lot would need to go wrong with their season from here. Right now, the Flyers have been one of the NHL's biggest surprises, as they have a 17-9-6 record and are third in the Metropolitan Division standings. If they continue to play this well as the season rolls on, they will very likely keep Dvorak around for the playoffs.

Furthermore, given how well Dvorak has fit in, the possibility of him getting a contract extension later this season should not be ruled out. With Dvorak signing a one-year contract this summer with the Flyers, he is not eligible to sign an extension with Philadelphia until January. Once the new month is here, that could be something to keep an eye on.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what happens between the Flyers and Dvorak from here.