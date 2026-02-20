NHL Rumors: Flyers Forward Could Generate Trade Interest

This Flyers forward has the potential to generate some interest.
The Philadelphia Flyers currently have a 25-20-11 record and are eight points behind the Boston Bruins for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. They also have struggled as the season has gone on, as they have won just three out of their last 15 games.
With how this season has been trending for the Flyers, there is a chance that they could be sellers ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. If the Flyers do decide to be sellers, one player who could have the potential to generate some interest from playoff clubs is forward Carl Grundstrom.
With Grundstrom being a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA), it would be understandable if the Flyers listened to offers for him if they elected to be sellers. While the 28-year-old forward is not the flashiest player, he would have the potential to be a nice addition for a contender looking to add a depth forward who plays a heavy game.
Grundstrom has also been solid this season with the Flyers, as he has recorded eight goals, 10 points, 80 hits, and a plus-3 rating in 27 games. With this, he could end up having some suitors once we get closer to the deadline.
It will be interesting to see what happens with Grundstrom leading up to the deadline, but the 6-foot hard-nosed forward could be a decent trade chip for the Flyers.