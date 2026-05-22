NHL Rumors: Flyers Have 3 Potential Free-Agent Defenseman Targets

If the Flyers want to boost their blueline, Mario Ferraro stands out as a prime potential target. The 27-year-old blueliner is a steady shutdown left-shot defenseman who would give the Flyers' blueline more bite. He could fit nicely on either their second or third pairing due to his ability to play both sides. He would also be a clear option for their penalty kill if signed. In 82 games this season with the San Jose Sharks, he posted seven goals, 23 points, 137 hits, and 150 blocks.