NHL Rumors: Flyers Have 3 Potential Free-Agent Defenseman Targets

The Flyers should be looking to boost their defense this summer. Who could they target?
The Philadelphia Flyers should be looking to improve their defensive group during the off-season. The free-agent market could have some interesting options to consider this year.
Because of this, let's look at three defensemen the Flyers could look to target if they hit the market on July 1.
Rasmus Andersson, Vegas Golden Knights
If the Flyers want to improve the right side of their blueline, Rasmus Andersson stands out as a clear potential target. He would give the Flyers a proven top-four defenseman who works in all situations and provides a bit of everything. In 81 games this campaign split between the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights, the 29-year-old blueliner had 17 goals, 47 points, and 149 blocks. He currently has four assists in 13 playoff games for Vegas.
Mario Ferraro, San Jose Sharks
If the Flyers want to boost their blueline, Mario Ferraro stands out as a prime potential target. The 27-year-old blueliner is a steady shutdown left-shot defenseman who would give the Flyers' blueline more bite. He could fit nicely on either their second or third pairing due to his ability to play both sides. He would also be a clear option for their penalty kill if signed. In 82 games this season with the San Jose Sharks, he posted seven goals, 23 points, 137 hits, and 150 blocks.
Darren Raddysh, Tampa Bay Lightning
If the Flyers want a purely offensive defenseman, Darren Raddysh is the big fish of this year's free agency class. The 30-year-old just had a monster season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, as he recorded 22 goals, 48 assists, and 70 points in 73 games. He also had 10 goals and 26 points on the power play, so he would provide Philadelphia's power play with a major boost if signed.