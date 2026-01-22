NHL Rumors: Flyers Have Target To Consider In Canucks Forward

The Flyers could use another bottom-six center and should consider targeting this Canucks forward because of it.
With the final days of January here, the Philadelphia Flyers remain in the Eastern Conference playoff race. At the time of this writing, they have a 23-17-8 record and are fourth in the Metropolitan Division standings.
With the Flyers still being in the playoff race, it is fair to wonder if they could look to add to their roster ahead of the trade deadline. One specific need they have is a bottom-six center, and this is especially so with Rodrigo Abols being sidelined with a fractured ankle.
Due to this, one player who the Flyers should consider making a push for is Vancouver Canucks center David Kampf.
While Kampf is not the flashiest of trade candidates in the NHL, he would have the potential to be a good addition to the Flyers' bottom six if acquired. This is because he is a solid defensive forward who also performs well at the dot, as evidenced by his 53.4 faceoff winning percentage this season with Vancouver. He would also give the Flyers another clear option for their penalty kill if acquired.
It's unlikely that Kampf would cost the Flyers much in a potential swap. He also has a low $1.1 million cap hit for the season, which adds to his appeal.
In 28 games so far this season with the Canucks, Kampf has posted two goals, four points, 16 blocks, and 34 hits.