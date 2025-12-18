NHL Rumors: Flyers Urged To Address This Trade Need

The Philadelphia Flyers have taken a big step in the right direction this season. They currently have a 17-9-6 record and are third in the Metropolitan Division standings. When noting that the Flyers had a lot of doubters heading into the season, there is no question that they have been one of the NHL's biggest surprises so far.

If the Flyers continue to play so well as the season rolls on, it would not be surprising in the slightest if they look to be buyers this season. In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Lyle Richardson urged the Flyers to target younger players who have the potential to improve Philadelphia's offensive production rather than rentals.

"The Flyers have plenty of trade deadline cap space and trade assets. If general manager Daniel Briere becomes a buyer, he won't get crazy and overspend for rental players. He'll want younger talent with scoring upside or cost-effective players with playoff experience," Richardson wrote.

With the Flyers still building for the future, it would make sense for them to add players who can help them both now and in the long term. This is especially so if the Flyers continue to keep winning as the season rolls on.

A few intriguing young trade candidates in the NHL right now include Matias Maccelli (Toronto Maple Leafs), Nick Robertson (Maple Leafs), Yegor Chinakhov (Columbus Blue Jackets), Brad Lambert (Winnipeg Jets), and Brennan Othmann (New York Rangers).

Jordan Kyrou (St. Louis Blues) and Conor Garland (Vancouver Canucks) are also two proven forwards who are under 30 who would have the potential to be impactful long-term additions for the Flyers if acquired.