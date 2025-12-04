NHL Rumors: Flyers Winger Makes New Trade Board

Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett is continuing to create some chatter as a potential trade candidate.

In his most recent Trade Target Rankings for Bleacher Report, Lyle Richardson gave Tippett the No. 10 spot.

Seeing Tippett make this trade board is not necessarily surprising, as he has been the subject of trade rumors this season. If the Flyers were to make him available, it is very likely that he would generate a good amount of interest. This is because he is a 26-year-old skilled winger who has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last three seasons.

In 26 games this season with the Flyers, Tippett has recorded nine goals, nine assists, and 18 points. However, he has been hot since breaking his previous cold streak, posting five goals and 12 points over his last 10 games.

If another team acquired Tippett, he would be far more than a rental for them. This is because he is signed until the end of the 2031-32 season, carrying a $6.2 million cap hit.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what the Flyers decide to do with Tippett this season. While he would have the potential to be a very good trade chip for the Flyers, there is also certainly an argument to be had to keep him around.