NHL Rumors: Flyers Skilled Winger On New Trade Board

Philadelphia Flyers forward Bobby Brink was among the players listed on Lyle Richardson's latest Trade Big Board for Bleacher Report. The Flyers winger was given the No. 9 spot by Richardson.

"Brink is on pace to reach his first 20-goal season. He's eligible to become a restricted free agent with arbitration rights on July 1. He could be worth monitoring if the Flyers continue shopping for a center," Richardson wrote.

Brink's name has come up in the rumor mill this season, with Richardson mentioning Anthony Di Marco's report for Daily Faceoff that the Minnesota Wild expressed interest in Brink this campaign.

With the Flyers having plenty of depth on the wing, Brink could be a player the Flyers use to improve their roster elsewhere. With Brink being a skilled forward and only 24 years old, he could generate interest from clubs looking for help on the wing in their middle six.

Yet, at the same time, there could be some risk in the Flyers dealing Brink elsewhere. The Minnesota native is still young enough that he could improve as he gains more experience. Furthermore, he has been giving the Flyers solid offense this season, as his 11 goals and 20 points in 40 games this season effectively demonstrate.

It will be interesting to see what the Flyers end up doing with Brink as we get closer to the trade deadline.