NHL Star Admiring Flyers' Porter Martone From Afar

Top Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone has impressed his teammates, the organization, and fans with how well he's played so far, but he's quickly earning the respect of his peers, too.
Ironically, one of those peers is an NHL star who was often the comparison for the 19-year-old forward.
Florida Panthers standout Matthew Tkachuk, on his "Wingmen with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk" podcast, had nothing but good things to say about Martone in the early goings of his NHL career.
"Yeah, Martone, he looks unreal. He had that snipe that ended up being the game-winner. But he looks so confident. Some of these younger players in Philly are making that team fun to watch," Tkachuk said.
"If you look at some of those forwards, man, like, they just buzz around. . . That Martone, he's solid. I haven't played against him--it's hard to say how good these guys are or what type of player they are, because I haven't played agains them yet--but watching them, this team might be for real. They might be for real. They might just be a sneaky, sneaky wagon."
Between the regular season and playoffs, Martone has scored 13 points in 12 total games, registering a point in each of the three Stanley Cup playoff games the Flyers have played against the Pittsburgh Penguins here in Round 1.
The 2025 No. 6 overall pick delivered a key assist against the Carolina Hurricanes, too, to help the Flyers clinch their playoff berth.
The big moments aren't too big for Martone despite his age and relative inexperience, and it has obviously manifested on the scoresheet as well.
For someone like Tkachuk, a player who Martone plays very similarly to despite not having quite the same level of nastiness and physicality, is a huge compliment and a testament to Martone's work ethic and talent.
If he can maintain this trajectory, the Flyers have a rising star in Martone.