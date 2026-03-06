NHL Trade Deadline: Flyers Make Some Deals, But Not the Big One

The 3:00 p.m. cutoff has come and gone for the NHL trade deadline, and while the Philadelphia Flyers made some headline-grabbing moves, they did not move what appeared to be their most obvious trade chip.
The Flyers started the day off by trading winger Bobby Brink to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for David Jiricek, a 22-year-old right-shot defenseman who will report to the AHL upon his arrival in Philadelphia.
Then it was forward Nic Deslauriers to the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2027 conditional 7th-round draft pick. Deslauriers saw limited playing time this season, mainly being utilized as a fourth-line piece when the lineup needed some physical edge.
They also picked up a center in Luke Glendening, claiming him off waivers from the New Jersey Devils.
On the AHL side of things, forwards Alexis Gendron and Massimo Rizzo are shipping up to Boston, with the Flyers receiving defenseman Jackson Edward and forward Brett Harrison in return.
Perhaps the biggest headline, though, is who Philadelphia didn't move today—namely defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, who was widely regarded as the Flyers player with the most significant interest from teams around the league.
Ristolainen is no stranger to trade rumors, but in the lead-up to today's deadline, it appeared that he could legitimately be on the move, with teams like the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins rumored to be strong potential landing spots. However, the Flyers' asking price for the 31-year-old Finn was reportedly not met, so he will remain on the roster.
Forwards Owen Tippett and Carl Grundstrom, along with defenseman Noah Juulsen, also floated around as trade chips, but ultimately were not moved either.