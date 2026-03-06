NHL Trade: Flyers Swing Big Deal With Wild

The Flyers have made their first notable move on deadline day.
The Philadelphia Flyers have traded forward Bobby Brink to the Minnesota Wild in exchange for defenseman David Jiricek.
Brink had been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks leading up to the deadline, and the Wild were one of the teams that were linked to him. Now, he is officially heading to Minnesota with this move.
With the Flyers having a surplus of wingers, it is understandable that they have flipped Brink. He should now be a solid part of the Wild's roster as they look to go on a big playoff run this spring.
The Flyers have also landed a fascinating defenseman in Jiricek with this move. The 2022 sixth-overall pick is still looking to break out and become a full-time NHL defenseman. Now, he should get more consistent playing time at the NHL level after being traded to the Flyers.
In 25 games this season with the Wild before the trade, Jiricek has recorded zero points and an even plus/minus rating. Down in the AHL this campaign, the 6-foot-4 defenseman has posted two goals and 10 points in 24 games.