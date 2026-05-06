Noah Cates’ Absence Forces Structural Changes For Flyers vs. Hurricanes

The hits keep coming for the Philadelphia Flyers as they move through Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs, as they're facing a couple more injury blows that could impact their offense.
Centers Christian Dvorak and Noah Cates were not on the ice for the Flyers' practice session on Wednesday, and while head coach Rick Tocchet listed Dvorak as "day-to-day" with a "good possibility" of returning for Game 3, Cates' outlook was not as optimistic, seeing as Tocchet confirmed the 27-year-old would not be available for the remainder of the series.
Cates’ absence forces an interesting structural adjustment down the middle of the ice. Not because of raw production—his value isn’t best measured that way—but because of how he influenced puck movement, support positioning, and defensive reliability in a matchup that demands all three at a high level.
The Flyers don't have a wealth of center depth to choose from, but Tocchet already had plans for how they plan to compensate.
“It’s no different than other teams, being banged up. Next man up, you’ve heard the drill before," he said. "Now you see [Denver] Barkey get more time at center; he did a nice job. [Zegras] is gonna have to go back to center again. We’ll try to get him going. [Couturier] is playing really well. We’re good there. We’ll be okay.”
What Cates Actually Provided in This Matchup
Against Carolina, center play is less about individual offense and more about managing pressure sequences.
The Hurricanes’ forecheck is designed to force decisions under time constraints. When the puck is recovered, the center often becomes the primary outlet or support layer—either low in the defensive zone or as the middle option on exits. If that support is late or misread, the play stalls, and Carolina re-engages.
Cates consistently handled those situations well. He plays an unfussy, mature game that brings much-welcomed stability in a matchup like this. His reads on retrievals, his positioning as a low support option, and his ability to make quick, low-risk decisions helped limit extended defensive-zone time. That doesn’t eliminate Carolina’s pressure, but it shortens it.
Without him, the Flyers are more likely to experience longer defensive sequences—not because replacements are incapable, but because those reads are less automatic.
There's also something to be said about what Cates brings as a leader. Long heralded as a player that has stepped up as a leading voice in the locker room and a go-to guy for young players who need help finding their footing, Cates will surely still be around the team, but other guys will need to continue stepping up and leading on the ice to fill the gap.
Redistribution at Center: Different Skill Sets, Different Tradeoffs
The immediate adjustment involves three players taking on expanded or altered roles.
Sean Couturier remains the most stable matchup option. His defensive awareness and ability to manage play along the boards and in the slot make him the closest functional equivalent to Cates in terms of reliability. The difference is deployment. Couturier is already handling top assignments on the Flyers' impactful fourth line, so there’s limited room to scale his role further without creating imbalance elsewhere.
Trevor Zegras shifting back to center changes the offensive profile of the lineup. Zegras is more aggressive with the puck and more likely to attempt controlled entries or creative plays through pressure. That can help generate offense against Carolina’s structure, but it also introduces higher turnover risk, particularly in the defensive half of the ice where Carolina converts quickly.
Denver Barkey taking on more time at center adds pace but also inexperience at the position. He played some time down the middle during his tenure with the London Knights in the OHL, but he came to the NHL as a winger and was deployed as such up until very recently. His skating can help in transition, especially through the neutral zone, but defensive-zone reads—particularly under sustained forecheck pressure—are an area Carolina is likely to target.
The key point is that none of these players replicate Cates’ profile directly. Instead, the Flyers are accepting different tradeoffs: more offensive upside in some situations, more variability in others.
Impact on Puck Movement and Zone Exits
The most immediate effect of losing Cates shows up in breakouts.
Against Carolina, exits depend on speed of decision and proximity of support. When the puck is retrieved, the first pass is rarely the last; it’s the first of two or three quick touches needed to clear the zone with control.
Cates could function as that second touch, positioned low enough to support defensemen, but mobile enough to move the puck quickly to the next option. Without that consistency, exits become less predictable.
That doesn’t necessarily mean more turnovers in isolation, but it increases the likelihood of failed clears or partial exits—plays that don’t fully relieve pressure and allow Carolina to re-establish their forecheck. Over time, those sequences accumulate and shift possession.
Effect on Line Combinations and Michkov’s Usage
There’s also a downstream effect on Matvei Michkov.
Cates had developed a promising chemistry with him, particularly in how plays were supported. Michkov’s game benefits from having a center who can anticipate his movement and provide quick outlets or recover pucks when plays break down.
Tocchet acknowledged that the response will involve more youth and more flexibility.
“There’s going to be a lot of youth on some different lines," he said. "With Matvei, [Alex Bump], Porter [Martone], those type of guys, we’re going to try to get them in some situations where they could be a little bit freer and try to get some offense for us.”
That approach shifts the focus from structured support to offensive opportunity. Players like Alex Bump and Porter Martone bring direct shooting and attacking tendencies, which can help against Carolina’s defensive layers if plays are executed quickly. The tradeoff, however, is defensive stability. Lines built around offensive freedom are more likely to give up extended possession if they fail to convert quickly.
Potential Role for Jett Luchanko
Jett Luchanko presents a different type of option. Called up on Wednesday after his OHL season with the Brantford Bulldogs came to an end, Luchanko offers qualities the Flyers are looking for, but there is the question of whether it would be advisable to drop him in the middle of a playoff run with one team practice in his arsenal.
His speed and vision could help in transition, particularly against Carolina’s neutral-zone pressure. If he’s able to carry the puck through the middle with pace, it can back off defenders and create controlled entries—one of the more effective ways to generate offense against the Hurricanes.
Tocchet’s comments suggest openness but not certainty, saying, “You get to the playoffs, go deep, you can go to your 25th, 26th, 27th man in the roster. And that doesn’t mean if you’re young, you can’t play. We have another young guy who looks fast up there. There’s some other elements of his game he’s going to prove this summer, but, yeah, there could be a possibility. I don’t know.”
If used, Luchanko wouldn’t be expected to replicate Cates’ defensive role. Instead, he would shift the balance toward transition speed, which could be situationally useful depending on how Carolina manages matchups.
What This Means for the Series
The absence of Cates doesn’t fundamentally change what the Flyers need to do against Carolina (as Tocchet put it, "we're not reinventing the wheel here"), but it adds even more pressure to keep trying to figure out how to solve the Hurricanes' game and execute it without one of their most dependable forwards.
Zone exits will require faster, more coordinated support, and turnovers in the defensive half become more costly. The Flyers' line combinations may favor offense over stability in certain matchups, and centers beyond Couturier will be tested more directly by Carolina’s forecheck.
Carolina’s approach is unlikely to change. Their system is designed to exploit small inefficiencies in puck management and positioning. Cates helped minimize those, so, without him, the Flyers need cleaner execution from multiple players rather than consistent execution from one. That’s manageable, but it’s less predictable, and against a team like Carolina, predictability in structure is often what prevents games from tilting.