Not Done Yet: Flyers Turn Late Push Into a Real Playoff Race

At this stage of the NHL calendar, unpredictability is usually hard to come by. Teams either start to separate themselves or start to fall away, and the standings begin to reflect something closer to inevitability than possibility.
With a 9-2-1 record over their last 12 games, they have forced their way back into the conversation, sitting five points out of a playoff spot with 13 games remaining. The margin is still narrow, and the climb is still significant, but what once felt like a distant scenario has become something more immediate.
“I think we’ve made it interesting, for sure,” Owen Tippett told media after Monday's practice session. “Anything can happen down the stretch.”
That sentiment is not rooted in optimism alone. It reflects a team that has, over the past few weeks, begun to align its process with its results in a way it had not consistently managed earlier in the season.
For much of the year, the Flyers hovered in a space between competitiveness and inconsistency. They played enough structured hockey to stay in games, but not enough efficient hockey to consistently win them.
What has changed is not necessarily the system, but the execution within it.
Offensively, the Flyers have simplified. There is less hesitation with the puck, fewer attempts to force plays through congested areas, and a greater emphasis on getting pucks to the net quickly. It has led to more sustainable pressure—becoming less dependent on perfect sequencing, and more reliant on repetition and retrieval.
Defensively, the improvement has been just as noticeable. Their structure through the neutral zone has tightened, limiting clean entries against. In their own end, they have been more decisive, particularly in clearing rebounds and managing second chances. The result is a game that feels more controlled, even when it is close. That control has translated into results.
The Flyers are increasingly no longer relying on isolated moments to win games. They are managing them, understanding when to push, when to protect, and how to navigate late-game situations without losing structure. It’s a shift that becomes particularly important at this time of year.
It is also a team getting contributions from across its lineup. Players like Owen Tippett have provided scoring and pace, using speed and physicality to generate offense without needing ideal conditions. Noah Cates continues to offer stability, playing in difficult matchups while still contributing offensively, while Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov provide the kind of creativity that can shift a game in a single sequence.
Still, the challenge ahead is clear.
Five points is absolutely manageable, but it also leaves very little room for error. The Flyers will likely need to maintain a pace similar to what they have established over the past few weeks, while also hoping for favorable results elsewhere. There is no longer space for prolonged dips in form, and even a single missed opportunity can carry outsized consequences.
It also frames the broader context surrounding their push. There has been discussion about draft positioning, about long-term planning, about the value of stepping back rather than pushing forward. Those considerations exist, but they are not reflected in how the Flyers are playing.
Simply put, the Flyers are competing. Not in a way that feels reckless or short-sighted, but in a way that reflects growth. They're learning how to manage games, how to sustain structure under pressure, how to close out results. Those are not abstract benefits. They are foundational elements of a team trying to establish itself.
Whether or not this run ultimately results in a playoff berth remains uncertain. The standings will decide that in due time.
What is already clear is that the Flyers have changed the conversation around their season. They are no longer being evaluated in terms of what they might become. They are being measured by what they are doing now.
And for the moment, that is enough to keep them in the race.