Once-Promising Flyers Prospect Flames Out, Signs Overseas

"We are very pleased to welcome Samu to LHC on a two-year deal. With Samu, we get another right-handed forward with good speed and a really good shot. He gives us more options in the power play and fits well into the hockey we want to play. We believe his best years are ahead of him and look forward to seeing him continue to develop and become an important player for us over the next two seasons," Linkoping GM Broc Little said in a press release.