One Potential Flyers Free Agent Target Nobody Is Talking About

The Flyers will make a big move this summer, but for who?
If the Philadelphia Flyers are going to block one of their prospects on defense, they may as well lean in and make a big-ticket signing to truly justify it.
Much has been made about the availability of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh, who is set to hit the free agent market after scoring 70 points in 73 games for the Stanley Cup contender this year.
The problems with Raddysh, though, are that he will turn 31 in February and has enjoyed his NHL success with the benefit of playing on an already-established power play that features talents like Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Jake Guentzel, and Brandon Hagel.
Raddysh is a good player, to be clear, but there are risks that might make the Flyers averse to a big-money signing there.
Elsewhere on the free agent market, though, will be Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Rasmus Andersson, who nobody seems to be talking about at all.
Andersson, 29, is on the older side as well, but has been doing it for longer on Calgary Flames teams that were both good and, well, not good at all.
The Swede can be a power play quarterback if needed, too, scoring three goals and 40 total power play points between the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons with the Flames.
Despite being a relatively average 6-foot-1, 200 pounds, Andersson plays with some nastiness, and while he does come with his warts, is in the upper-echelon of offensive defensemen around the NHL.
The point totals don't reflect that, but he generates tons of chances for himself and others, uses his legs effectively to transport the puck
As for the warts, though, we can look at JFresh Hockey's HockeyStats.com, which visualizes all of AllThreeZones's microstats for us.
Andersson struggles quite a bit in his own end at times; he ranks in the ninth percentile in pass exits, and he's even worse defending the rush with a third-percentile placement in prevention of possession zone entries.
Andersson does almost everything else at a high-to-elite level, and when we consider that both he and current Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim have been deployed as pseudo-No. 1 defensemen, putting those together as a pair becomes an attractive idea.
Undoubtedly, whether it's Raddysh or Andersson, the Flyers will have to make room for a newcomer, trading defense for offense and more than likely moving on from Rasmus Ristolainen.
That's a risk they will have to take in order to reach the next step in their rebuild, though.
Fortunately, they stumbled upon Dan Vladar, who will certainly sign a lucrative contract extension with the Flyers at some point in the near future.
And, speaking of Vladar, the Flyers' emerging vocal leader in the locker room and on the ice can help make an Andersson signing possible.
Vladar, of course, played with Andersson on the Calgary Flames for four seasons from 2021 to 2025.
It's worth noting that Garnet Hathaway is another secret agent the Flyers could have working for them, as he played with Andersson on the Flames and AHL Stockton Heat from 2016 to 2019.
Lately, it's become more and more known how appealing a destination the Philadelphia Flyers are for other players, and few on the team could speak to that more right now than Vladar and Hathaway, who always have nothing but good things to say about the team, the city, the fans, and the organization.
All signs point to the Flyers making a splash this offseason, be it through trade or free agency, but Andersson should certainly be in the mix with some Flyers connections and a productive NHL career through various circumstances under his belt.