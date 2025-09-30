Philadelphia Flyers Cut Several Top Prospects from Training Camp Roster

After the latest round of training camp roster cuts, the Philadelphia Flyers are rapidly approaching their final roster ahead of opening night to start the 2025-26 season.

On Tuesday, the Flyers said farewell to a number of their top prospects, including some who were in a realistic battle for an NHL roster spot.

Chief among those prospects is winger Alex Bump, whose lowlight gaffe and otherwise ineffective performance against the Boston Bruins on Saturday helped doom him to an AHL start with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Forward Anthony Richard, a 2024 preseason standout, was also placed on waivers Tuesday with the intention of being assigned to the AHL.

Among the other cuts were Denver Barkey, Alexis Gendron, Devin Kaplan, Emil Andrae, Helge Grans, Hunter McDonald, Ty Murchison, and goalies Aleksei Kolosov and Carson Bjarnason.

Of the players in that group, Andrae stands out as the real surprise.

Grans, having been placed on waivers on Monday and clearing waivers Tuesday, played himself out of consideration.

Injured Flyers Prospect Missing Out on Big Opportunity

In what is shaping up to be a race to the bottom in the battle for a roster spot on defense, injured Philadelphia Flyers prospect Oliver Bonk is, unfortunately, missing out on a big opportunity.

Dennis Gilbert, Noah Juulsen, Adam Ginning, and Egor Zamula are all still in the mix for the Flyers, but Ginning is the only one who has been even remotely impressive or noticeable in a good way this preseason.

Based solely on merit, Andrae should have been given a roster spot, or at least a chance to earn one until the very end, but it would seem that head coach Rick Tocchet and the Flyers were gravely concerned about his 5-foot-9 size.

Andrae is waivers-exempt, so there's no real risk here, but it's hard to feel that the Flyers are icing their best possible lineup at this time.

With Bump and Barkey officially out of the mix, it would seem that Nikita Grebenkin and Rodrigo Abols have unblocked paths to NHL roster spots out of camp, and both players fully earned it if so.