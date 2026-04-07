Philadelphia Flyers Have A Major Move To Make

There are many reasons for the Flyers' turnaround this season, and Trevor Zegras is undoubtedly one of them. The 25-year-old forward has simply been a perfect fit on the Flyers and is having a great season because of it. In 77 games this season with the Metropolitan Division club, he has 23 goals, 39 assists, and 62 points. This is after he had 12 goals and 32 points in 57 games last season with the Anaheim Ducks.