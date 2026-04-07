Philadelphia Flyers Have A Major Move To Make

The Flyers have a big move to make with Trevor Zegras.
The Philadelphia Flyers have taken a big step forward this season. At the time of this writing, the Flyers have a 39-26-12 record and are third in the Metropolitan Division standings. Winning seven out of their last 10 games has increased their odds of making the playoffs, and the Flyers will be looking to end the year on a high note to officially get into the post-season.
There are many reasons for the Flyers' turnaround this season, and Trevor Zegras is undoubtedly one of them. The 25-year-old forward has simply been a perfect fit on the Flyers and is having a great season because of it. In 77 games this season with the Metropolitan Division club, he has 23 goals, 39 assists, and 62 points. This is after he had 12 goals and 32 points in 57 games last season with the Anaheim Ducks.
Zegras has been continuing to make an impact as the season rolls on, too, as he has eight points over his last nine games. With this, he has stayed consistent and has been one of the Flyers' most impactful offensive contributors.
With how well Zegras has played this season for the Flyers, there is no question that they need to lock him up to a long-term contract extension this off-season. The pending restricted free agent has been a fantastic addition to the Flyers' top six and is exactly the player that a team on the rise like Flyers should be keeping around.
It will be interesting to see what Zegras' next contract looks like from the Flyers, but he should be getting a nice raise from his current $5.75 million cap hit.