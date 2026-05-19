Philadelphia Flyers Lose Forward To Overseas Club

Richard spent the majority of this season in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 66 games this campaign with the Flyers' AHL affiliate, the 5-foot-10 forward recorded 18 goals, 27 assists, and 45 points in 66 games. This was after he had 17 goals and 36 points in 42 games with Lehigh Valley during the 2024-25 season.