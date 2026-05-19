Philadelphia Flyers Lose Forward To Overseas Club

Richard spent the majority of this season in the AHL with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. In 66 games this campaign with the Flyers' AHL affiliate, the 5-foot-10 forward recorded 18 goals, 27 assists, and 45 points in 66 games. This was after he had 17 goals and 36 points in 42 games with Lehigh Valley during the 2024-25 season.
Richard played in one game this season with the Flyers, where he has held off the scoresheet. In 15 games with the Flyers during the 2024-25 campaign, he scored two goals and set career highs with four assists and six points.
While Richard was a depth player for the Flyers, the Phantoms will certainly miss him now that he is heading overseas. He was a big part of the AHL squad's offense over the last two seasons.
In 40 career NHL games over six seasons split between the Nashville Predators, Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, and Flyers, Richard recorded six goals, eight assists, and 14 points.