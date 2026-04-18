Flyers' Porter Martone Should Be Big Difference-Maker During Playoffs

Flyers forward Porter Martone is a big player to watch during the playoffs.
The Philadelphia Flyers kick off their first-round series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night. The Flyers will be aiming to secure a victory in Game 1.
The Flyers are entering the playoffs hot, as they won five out of their last six regular-season games. Flyers top prospect Porter Martone was certainly a reason behind this, as he was excellent for the Metropolitan Division after signing his entry-level deal.
In nine career NHL games for the Flyers, Martone had four goals, six assists, 10 points, and 16 hits. This included him ending the regular-season on a six-game point streak, where he scored all four of his goals and recorded five assists.
With how well Martone kicked off his NHL career this regular-season, it is hard not to feel optimistic about him heading into the playoffs. His hard-nosed style of play should make him a great fit for playoff hockey, and he should give the Flyers a major boost during the postseason because of it.
If Martone can continue to provide strong offense and physicality during the playoffs, it would be huge for a Flyers team that is looking to go on a run as big underdogs. Let's see how the Flyers' top prospect performs from here.