Report: 3 Flyers Being Discussed In Trade Talks

Ristolainen has been the subject of trade rumors over the last few weeks, so it is not surprising that the Flyers are having trade talks about him on deadline. This is especially so when noting that he is one of the top right-shot defenseman trade candidates still available.
Deslauriers is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) forward who could be a decent depth addition for a playoff club that wants to add more toughness. In 24 games this season with Philly, he has one assist, 33 penalty minutes, and 86 hits.
As for Grundstrom, the pending UFA has had a solid season for the Flyers and could generate interest from teams looking for a bottom-six forward. In 32 games this season, he has recorded eight goals, 10 points, and 91 hits.