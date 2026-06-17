Report: 3 Teams Interested In Flyers' Owen Tippett

Flyers forward Owen Tippett is reportedly generating interest around the NHL.
Philadelphia Flyers forward Owen Tippett has been the subject of trade speculation for a while now. With the Flyers having many talented wingers, he could be the kind of trade chip that helps Philadelphia land an upgrade elsewhere in their lineup.
Now, Tippett is reportedly generating some trade interest around the NHL.
DiMarco also reported that the Flyers are not actively shopping Tippett but are open to listening.
"The Flyers are not shopping Tippett by any means but are not hanging up the phone. If they were to trade Tippett, it would not be for a collection of assets, DFO was told, it would be in a “hockey” trade," Di Marco wrote.
It is not too difficult to understand why Tippett is generating interest from multiple teams early on in the off-season. He has established himself as a scoring top-six winger and would be an excellent addition for all three of those teams. The same could be said about him on several other teams as well.
Yet, with Tippett being an important part of the Flyers' roster and being locked up through 2031-32, they certainly do not need to rush a move centering around the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. It would not be surprising if he is still a Flyer at the start of next season.
In 81 games this season with the Flyers, Tippett posted 28 goals, 23 assists, and 51 points. It was the third time in four years that Tippett scored at least 27 goals.