Report: Flyers Having Extension Talks With Key Center

During the latest episode of Saturday Headlines for Sportsnet, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Philadelphia Flyers and forward Christian Dvorak are having contract extension talks.

"Well, the Flyers signed Christian Dvorak on July 1 last year to a one-year deal. When you sign a one-year contract, the earliest you can do an extension is on January 1," Friedman said. "The Flyers and Dvorak are talking extension. I think everybody here would tell you that it has to work for both sides to happen... What can I say, Ron, is that there are other teams out there who do not expect Dvorak to hit the market now. They think he's going to sign, but both sides have to make it work."

Hearing that the Flyers are having discussions with Dvorak is not surprising, as he has been an excellent addition to their roster. In 35 games so far this season with the Flyers, he has recorded eight goals, 16 assists, 24 points, and a plus-8 rating. With numbers like these, he has emerged as a key part of the Flyers' forward group.

As Friedman noted, Dvorak is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Flyers as soon as Jan. 1. Thus, this will be something to keep a close eye on once 2026 is here.

It will be intriguing to see if the Flyers and Dvorak finalize a contract extension from here.