Report: Flyers Interested In Canucks Hard-Nosed Forward

The Philadelphia Flyers have had a good start to the 2025-26 season, as evidenced by their 17-10-6 record.

With the Flyers taking a nice step in the right direction so far this season, it appears that they are now looking to add to their roster.

According to Postmedia's Bruce Garrioch, the Flyers are among the teams interested in Vancouver Canucks forward Kiefer Sherwood. Garrioch also shared that the Ottawa Senators, Boston Bruins, New York Islanders, Tampa Bay Lightning, and Dallas Stars are among the clubs with interest in Sherwood.

If the Flyers brought in Sherwood, he would give them another solid option to work with in their top nine. This is especially so when noting that the hard-nosed forward can play both left wing and right wing. Due to this, he could fit in multiple spots for the Flyers if acquired.

If the Flyers are still in the playoff race near the deadline, it could make a lot of sense for them to bring in a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) like Sherwood. He would have the potential to give their forward group a nice boost, as he can score and plays with plenty of toughness.

Sherwood has recorded 13 goals, four assists, 17 points, and 146 hits in 33 games so far this season with the Canucks.