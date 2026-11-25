Philadelphia Flyers
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Rick Tocchet Names What Flyers Need to Bring Going Forward
(Photo: Marc DesRosiers, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Marc DesRosiers, Imagn Images)
Nov 25, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 25, 2026 12:00 PM
After a rocky start, Philadelphia searches for one elusive key to their game.
It's no secret at this point that the Philadelphia Flyers were one of the very worst teams throughout the first six weeks of the season, but recently, they have been beginning to find their groove and play to the identity that made them successful last year.
Of course, doing that all the time has been a challenge for the Flyers, and that goes back to last season, when they relied on a blistering post-Olympic run to reach the postseason.
Head coach Rick Tocchet, now in his second season coaching the team, has seen this movie before. Things have gradually improved, and just over one quarter into the 2026-27 campaign, Tocchet has identified the things he needs to see from his Flyers group moving forward.
"Just consistency. Our third periods, it's something to be positive. We talk about not backing off and pressing. Montreal, they had a great chance. Instead of just flipping the puck out, we got it. They almost scored, but we got the puck and then we scored. That's the stuff you want to see," Tocchet explained to reporters on Sunday.
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"Matvei takes the puck wide, shoots it. You got Coots going to the net and Catesy as the third guy. We talk about that third guy coming in not too quickly. I think Cates in the last week has been one of our best players because ... he really takes the information well and applies it to the game, especially on that goal."
The goal Tocchet is referring to, of course, is Noah Cates's game-winner against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, securing a 4-3 win with 31 seconds left after the Flyers blew a 3-1 lead early in the third period.
Matvei Michkov used a Canadiens defender as a screen, firing the puck toward goalie Jacob Fowler's glove, only for the puck to be spilled to Couturier, who slid the rebound across to Cates for an easy tap-in.
While some questioned Michkov's choice to not shoot for Fowler's pads, if Fowler catches and holds the shot, the Flyers would have had a chance to design a play for an offensive zone faceoff in the dying seconds in the period.
This is the kind of mental and emotional maturity Tocchet has preached all season long, and it's finally beginning to both show on the ice and manifest in the results of games.
It goes without saying that suffocating Montreal in the third period to secure a more comfortable win would have been preferable for Tocchet and the Flyers, but this is still a fairly young team at its core without fully-developed high-end talent.
As Tocchet explained, the next hurdle the Flyers need to clear to take another step is the mental one, and to do that, they need to level out the quality of their performances night in and night out. Now 5-3-2 in their last 10 games, it appears the Flyers are making progress in finding the missing consistency aspect of their game.
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