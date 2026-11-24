Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Rick Osentoski, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Rick Osentoski, Imagn Images)
Nov 24, 2026 12:00 PMPublished Nov 24, 2026 12:00 PM
Detroit’s blockbuster Dylan Larkin trade clears the path for Philadelphia to strike. Leveraging a surplus of right-shot defensemen, the Flyers could finally land disgruntled star Simon Edvinsson.
NHL trade season is about to kick off in short order with Thanksgiving around the corner, and the Philadelphia Flyers figure to be one of the more active teams on the trade market given their lackluster start and general need for a talent infusion.
One potential Flyers trade target is already off the board, with Dylan Larkin going from Detroit to Montreal in a huge blockbuster deal on Sunday night that will benefit both parties.
But, even after dealing Larkin, the Red Wings won't be done with their trade business any time soon.
GM Shawn Horcoff and the Red Wings still need to reach a solution with RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson, who will be ineligible to play in the NHL this season if he is not under contract with an NHL team by 5 p.m. EST on Dec. 1.
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It's been reported that Edvinsson, 23, has rebuffed any potential offer sheets to avoid giving the Red Wings the opportunity to match one in order to keep him in Detroit under contractual obligation. In other words, the relationship between organization and player is beyond salvageable.
This situation, especially now that the Red Wings have taken care of the Larkin saga, benefits the Flyers. Why?
For starters, the Red Wings received two first-round picks as part of Montreal's trade package, and top center prospect Michael Hage, a 2024 first-round pick starring at the University of Michigan, is the centerpiece of the deal.
Now that the Red Wings have picked up a legitimate center prospect for one of their two disgruntled stars, the Flyers, who are also weak at the center position, are in a better place to table a strong offer.
It's certainly possible that the Red Wings may not have had much interest in Flyers center prospects like Jett Luchanko and Jack Nesbitt, but now that they've gotten one strong piece at the position, they can turn their attention elsewhere.
Logically, a fit between both parties would be trading defense for defense.
The Flyers have a disproportionately strong right side compared to the left, especially when prospects are included. At left defense, Maksim Sokolovskii easily leads the pack, followed by older prospects like Hunter McDonald and Ty Murchison.
On the right, the Flyers have Oliver Bonk, David Jiricek, Spencer Gill, Carter Amico, Max Laatikainen, and Brek Liske on the NHL roster or actively developing.
So, on paper, it would make sense for the Flyers to use some of their right-side depth to build back on the left, which has been a weak point for a few years now.
Behind the 30-year-old Travis Sanheim, the Flyers don't have much.
Nick Seeler, now 33, isn't getting any younger, and Cam York has struggled mightily for much of this season, even if he's improved exponentially in the last two weeks.
Edvinsson, if the Flyers can persuade the Red Wings with some of their non-center position pieces, would be one of Philadelphia's youngest defensemen, depending on if Jiricek and/or Bonk stay or go.
The 6-foot-6 Swede is already an NHL veteran of 175 regular season games, wherein he's scored 19 goals and 60 points while averaging 21:10 of ice time a night.
Edvinsson is clearly on the upswing and has never really enjoyed the benefit of playing for a good team in a good environment, but would receive that with the Flyers.
The Dec. 1 contract deadline for Edvinsson is now just a week away, and the burgeoning situation in Detroit is as good an opportunity as the Flyers will have to snag a top-tier young defenseman.
Of course, the question is whether or not the Flyers will pay the price the Red Wings want, and whether or not they have the requisite pieces at all.
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