Rick Tocchet Open To More Lineup Changes For Flyers' Game 6

There’s a point in every playoff series where conviction meets friction.
For the Philadelphia Flyers, friction is a very kind way to describe what this series against the Pittsburgh Penguins has brought them. Through the first three games against the Penguins, their lineup had been untouchable—not out of pure stubbornness, but simply because there was no evidence to justify change. The structure held. The results followed.
Game 4 didn’t dismantle that belief, but it reminded the Flyers that, as much as it may have seemed like it in the first three outings, their lineup wasn't bulletproof.
Rick Tocchet’s first significant move came in Game 5, inserting Alex Bump for Matvei Michkov. This was a decision that invited debate the moment it was made. The rationale was clear, even if the optics were complicated: a shift toward directness, toward immediacy, toward a player who would simplify decisions and engage the game early.
Whether or not Michkov should have been the player to make room is a story for another day, but the result of the swap was undeniable. Bump delivered.
The 22-year-old scored an important goal, yes—but more importantly, a series of shifts that aligned with what the Flyers needed. He brought quick releases and purposeful routes. He made plays that didn’t linger longer than they should. It didn’t settle the debate around Michkov, nor should it, but it validated Tocchet’s willingness to adjust. And now, as the series moves to Game 6, that willingness appears to be expanding—this time, on the back end.
The door has opened, however slightly, for Oliver Bonk.
Why Now?
Defensive pairings, perhaps more than any other part of a lineup, are built on trust. Not just in ability, but in predictability—knowing where your partner will be, how a sequence will unfold, how a retrieval will turn into an exit.
That’s why coaches resist change there unless they have to.
But Game 4 revealed something subtle in the Flyers’ defensive game. The Flyers have admitted that figuring out their defensive pairings has been a bit of a challenge—finding pairs that complement the varying sizes and offensive vs. defensive propensities of their blue line is a puzzle they're still figuring out. Pittsburgh’s ability to stretch the ice and sustain pressure didn’t overwhelm Philadelphia’s structure as much as it tested its elasticity. It forced longer defensive sequences, more second touches, more decisions under pressure.
That’s where fresh variables begin to matter. And that’s where Bonk becomes relevant.
What Bonk Actually Brings
At a glance, the case for Bonk starts with the obvious: size, reach, and a calmness with the puck that doesn’t feel rushed. But reducing him to those traits misses the more important layer: He processes the game efficiently.
Coaches have lauded Bonk's intelligence and maturity since he was first drafted to the Flyers in 2023, and there has always been the utmost confidence in the young defenseman that he has all the tools to seamlessly adapt to the NHL.
“For defensemen, it’s a big jump,” Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach John Snowden said of Bonk back during the Flyers' 2025 rookie camp. “The strength, the skill, the speed, the gaps you have to have…He knows what he has to do. I think he’s putting himself in a really good spot. I like where his body’s at right now. I like his mindset.”
For a defenseman, especially a 21-year-old one stepping into a playoff environment, that’s everything. It’s not about making spectacular plays, but about making the correct play, quickly enough that pressure doesn’t have time to develop.
Bonk’s offensive instincts also offer something the Flyers could use more of right now: controlled activation. Not reckless pinches or forced shots, but the ability to extend possession—walking the line, shifting angles, getting pucks through traffic without overhandling.
But perhaps Bonk's biggest contribution to the lineup could come in the form of his potential power play usage. If there is a single, clean argument for inserting Bonk into Game 6, it lives there.
Philadelphia’s power play has had moments in this series, but it hasn’t consistently dictated terms. Entries have been uneven. Zone time has been there, but not always converted into high-quality looks. A defenseman who can hold the line, manipulate lanes, and deliver pucks with purpose changes the geometry of those sequences.
Bonk can do that. Maybe not as a finished product, but as a player whose instincts align with what the Flyers are trying to create.
The Risk And the Reality of It
For all of his fantastic qualities, there’s no avoiding the obvious.
Bonk has one NHL game. (And two NHL points—a goal and an assist.)
Game 6 of a playoff series—potentially a closeout game—is not a gentle introduction. It’s a compressed, high-stakes environment where every mistake is amplified and every hesitation is exposed, especially against a team like Pittsburgh that is mounting a dangerous comeback attempt and is desperate to complete it.
But that risk has to be contextualized. The Flyers have already shown a willingness to trust young players in meaningful roles. They have not insulated them from pressure; they’ve integrated them into it. The expectation isn’t that they will be flawless. It’s that they will be aligned.
Bonk won't be expected to completely transform the outcome of Game 6. They just need him to fit into its existing structure. That means clean first passes, controlled retrievals, smart decisions at the offensive blue line. If he does those things, the rest of his game—his size, his shot, his ability to extend plays—becomes additive rather than essential.
A Pattern Emerges
There is a through line between Bump’s insertion in Game 5 and the possibility of Bonk in Game 6, and that is that Tocchet is not chasing change for its own sake. He is recognizing and targeting specific gaps.
With Bump, it was about early engagement—simplifying the Flyers’ offensive rhythm, ensuring that their first touches carried intent. With Bonk, it would be about sustaining possession from the back end, adding a layer of composure and offensive threat that can turn defensive stability into attacking continuity.
Different positions. Same philosophy to adjust where the game has shifted.
What This Says About the Flyers
More than anything, this moment reflects a team that understands where it is.
The Flyers are not searching for identity. They’ve established it. They know how they want to and how they now have to play to control games, and how they want to respond to pressure.
What they’re doing now is refining that identity under playoff conditions—Game 4 showed them where the edges were, Game 5 showed that they’re willing to act on it, and Game 6 may extend that further.
The Decision Ahead
Tocchet hasn’t committed publicly. He rarely does, especially with lineup decisions now that playoffs are in full swing. But the fact that Bonk is explicitly part of the conversation matters. It signals that no position is immune to evaluation—not even one as structurally sensitive as defense.
It also reinforces something the Flyers have quietly demonstrated throughout this series: Continuity is a strength, but adaptability is what sustains it. If Bonk plays, it won’t be because the Flyers are scrambling for solutions. It will be because they’ve identified something specific and believe he can provide it.