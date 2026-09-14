'Sneaky' Oliver Bonk Impressing Flyers In Rookie Camp

Already giving Flyers brass something to think about ahead of the real training camp.
Although a few more days separate rookie camp and the official start of training camp, top Philadelphia Flyers defense prospect Oliver Bonk is making as good of an early impression as he possibly can to bolster his chances of making the NHL roster full-time later this month.
Bonk, 21, played in the second of two Rookie Series games against the New York Rangers this weekend, drawing into the lineup alongside fellow first-round pick Maksim Sokolovskii on Sunday night.
As he should in a game like this, Bonk turned in a dominant performance at both ends of the ice, featuring on the power play in the bumper position and the penalty kill.
The former 22nd overall pick also picked up an assist to get on the scoresheet, feeding longtime teammate Denver Barkey on a 2-on-1 to give the Flyers a 1-0 lead.
All night long, it was noticeable how frequently, and how effectively, Bonk jumped in the rush to support the Flyers' offense, and he could have easily been rewarded with more than just one primary assist in the eventual 4-1 win.
"He's very smart, and he's surgical on his decisions and when he jumps up into the play. He's good at kind of hiding himself in those situations and just hitting with a burst and jumping into a spot at the right time," Lehigh Valley Phantoms head coach John Snowden said of Bonk after the game.
"His transition game, he's really good at moving the puck and then just keeping his speed going and getting above the forecheck, and then it allows him to join that rush and be even more connected with it. He showed that last year, and he showed it right away again that he has that ability to really understand when to go and how to get there and how to be, I would almost say 'sneaky', finding those little dead areas that he finds."
It's more effusive praise of Bonk from Snowden, who coached the talented first-rounder for 46 games at the AHL level before his two-point NHL debut and Stanley Cup playoff debut to end the 2025-26 season.
Bonk is a player the Flyers have been high on since he was drafted with the 22nd pick back in 2023, thanks in large part to his high hockey IQ (dad Radek played over 1,000 professional games, including 969 NHL regular season games) and versatility.
In due time, Bonk, like his dad, will become an NHL regular, and some strong early performances, even in something minor like rookie camp, will only boost his chances of securing a roster spot ahead of main training camp, which kicks off on Thursday.