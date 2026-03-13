Takeaways: Andrae Opens the Door, Konecny Closes It in Flyers Shootout Win

The Philadelphia Flyers continued to keep their late-season hopes alive on Thursday night, grinding out a 3–2 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild.
It was not always pretty, but it was effective. The Flyers collected two critical points in a tightly contested game that required contributions from throughout the lineup, and a decisive finish in the shootout. Combined with their earlier 2–1 overtime victory against Minnesota in October, Philadelphia swept the two-game season series and completed a perfect four-point swing in their back-to-back.
Owen Tippett once again showcased the type of multi-dimensional impact that has quietly made him one of the Flyers’ most important players this season.
His shorthanded goal—his 22nd of the year—came at a pivotal moment and demonstrated the exact combination of traits that define his game: speed, physicality, and a dangerous release. Tippett jumped on a penalty-killing opportunity and finished decisively, adding another layer to what has already been an impressive campaign.
The numbers reinforce the eye test. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia, Tippett is currently the only player in the NHL with at least 20 goals, 160 shots on goal, and 125 hits, a statistical combination that highlights just how unique his skill set is.
Tippett’s ability to play with power while still generating offense makes him particularly valuable. His three shorthanded goals now lead the team, and his point production continues to climb as the Flyers lean more heavily on his ability to drive play.
Emil Andrae opened the scoring early in the game with his second goal of the season, continuing to demonstrate the offensive instincts that have long made him an intriguing young defenseman.
Andrae’s ability to activate in the offensive zone and make quick decisions with the puck brings a different dimension to the Flyers’ blue line. His goal was not only a tone-setter but also another example of how effectively he can contribute when inserted into the lineup.
While lineup decisions often involve a variety of factors, Andrae’s performances consistently raise the same observation: the Flyers’ puck movement and offensive flow from the back end often look noticeably more dynamic when he is on the ice.
His mobility and creativity allow Philadelphia to transition more efficiently, and that element can be especially valuable against structured defensive teams like Minnesota.
Trevor Zegras extended his point streak to four games with his 32nd assist of the season, continuing a stretch in which his playmaking has become a steady source of offense for the Flyers.
Zegras has increasingly found ways to influence games without necessarily needing to dominate the puck, and his ability to identify passing lanes and create scoring chances has made him an extremely valuable facilitator within the Flyers’ offensive structure.
Meanwhile, Travis Sanheim continued his strong season from the blue line, recording his 22nd assist and maintaining his position as the Flyers’ highest-scoring defenseman with 28 points.
Sanheim’s consistency has been one of the stabilizing forces on Philadelphia’s back end, with his ability to log significant minutes while still contributing offensively remaining a critical component of the team’s overall balance.
Depth contributions also played a role in the victory. Carl Grundstrom added his fourth assist of the season, while Noah Cates quietly marked a personal milestone by skating in his 300th NHL game in his home state of Minnesota, where he grew up in Stillwater.
For a team battling to remain within striking distance of a playoff position, the Flyers’ ability to win games beyond regulation has been a crucial advantage.
With Thursday’s victory, Philadelphia improved to 8–3 in shootouts, tying for the league lead in shootout wins.
After both teams remained scoreless through the opening rounds of the shootout, goaltender Dan Vladar delivered a composed performance, stopping every Minnesota attempt to set the stage for the Flyers’ decisive moment.
That moment came from Travis Konecny, who calmly buried the shootout winner to secure the extra point.
For a team chasing the postseason, the significance of these points cannot be overstated. Tight games are inevitable at this stage of the season, and Philadelphia has repeatedly shown an ability to navigate those moments successfully.
The broader implication of Thursday’s win extends beyond the individual performances.
Their victory over Minnesota offered another reminder that this group has not backed away from the challenge of securing a spot in the postseason, putting themselves six points out of an Eastern Conference wild card spot. Taking all four points from a back-to-back is exactly the type of result required for a team attempting to climb back into the race.
The path ahead remains difficult, but it is not impossible. Performances like this—disciplined, resilient, and opportunistic—are the kind that keep postseason aspirations alive.