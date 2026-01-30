Takeaways: Flyers Leave Boston Pointless, Losing Streak Extends to 3 Games

If there was one area that didn’t feel completely broken, it was the Flyers’ top-end offense—particularly Travis Konecny. He scored and assisted, extending his hot streak to 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) in his last seven games. Since Jan. 17, Konecny ranks second in the NHL in goals and is tied for third in points. Perhaps most tellingly, he remains the only player in the league with 20 or more goals and one or fewer power-play tallies—a reflection of how much of his damage is coming at five-on-five.