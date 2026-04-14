Takeaways: Flyers Clinch Playoff Berth After Tense Contest With Hurricanes

For a moment, the game itself almost felt secondary.
The puck slid off Tyson Foerster’s stick in the shootout, the net rippled, and the Philadelphia Flyers were inches away from that seemingly ever-elusive playoff berth. All Dan Vladar had to do was save the next shootout attempt from the Carolina Hurricanes.
He did.
Everything that followed—the raised arms, the collision of bodies by Vladar's net, the roar that seemed to come from somewhere deeper than the building—was not just about celebrating this singular night, but more about six years of waiting finally giving way.
The Philadelphia Flyers are going back to the playoffs.
A 3–2 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes sealed it, closing their season series at 1–1–2 and, more importantly, ending a postseason drought that had lingered long enough to define an era. It did not come easily. But nothing worth having ever does.
It came the way this season has unfolded—hard, emotional, and earned. And in the aftermath, inside a locker room that has spent months building toward this moment, the reaction said everything.
“That’s a big win. Man…it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” said Owen Tippett, visibly fighting emotion. “These guys in this room love each other so much. All the doubters all year—we believed right from the start, right from training camp. It’s gonna be a blast, and we’re gonna soak it all in, but job’s not done.”
1. A Historic Climb That Redefines What This Team Is
This wasn’t supposed to happen. Not like this.
On March 10, the Flyers sat nine points out of a playoff spot. Historically, that distance, especially this late in the season, has been insurmountable. According to NHL Stats, no team had ever overcome that deficit after 60 games played to qualify for the postseason.
Until now.
The Flyers had their ups and downs and moments of uncertainty. They had stretches where they looked like a playoff-caliber team, and stretches were it looked like they didn't have a shot in hell. But this team thrived on the negativity and doubt and ridicule, and turned it into something historic.
And they did so not with a single surge, but with sustained, disciplined, resilient hockey over weeks—on the road, in tight games, in moments where a single misstep could have ended the push. It reframes the narrative from unexpected to earned. This isn’t a team that backed into the playoffs. It is one that forced its way in, game by game, shift by shift.
2. The Moment Belonged to Everyone, But Was Driven by Belief
There is no singular hero in a win like this. There are, instead, layers of contribution that reflect a team fully aligned.
Matvei Michkov scored his 19th goal of the season, continuing a late push that now has him at eight points in his last six games.
Trevor Zegras delivered again, tying the game with his 26th goal, extending his point streak to 13 points in his last 13 games and further cementing one of the most productive debut seasons in franchise history, trailing only Mike Knuble, Danny Briere, and Wayne Simmonds over the past three decades.
And then there was Tyson Foerster.
His shootout winner was the moment, of course, but it's almost poetic that the winning goal was scored by a player that suffered a devastating upper-body injury in December and wasn't guaranteed to return to play at all this season.
Head coach Rick Tocchet admitted, "I didn't think he was gonna come back. But he was determined. It was a lot of lonely, lonely days for him [while recovering]. He just adds that sniper for us. That's a hell of a goal."
Earlier in the game, Foerster also recorded his 100th NHL point.
Behind it all, Dan Vladar stood composed in the shootout, blocking every single Hurricanes attempt, his confidence unwavering in his own teammates' abilities.
“I was fine, I was confident, because when you practice with the best, nothing can surprise you," he said postgame. "I think we’ve got the best shooters in the league for shootouts. I was confident in the guys in front of me like I’ve been the whole season, so no doubt.”
3. Experience Is Limited, But Leadership Has Bridged the Gap
What makes this moment even more significant is how new it is for most of this roster.
Only three players—Sean Couturier, Travis Konecny, and Travis Sanheim—have experienced playoff hockey in a Flyers uniform.
For everyone else, this is uncharted territory.
And yet, throughout the stretch run, there has been no sense of a team overwhelmed by the moment. That is the result of leadership that has translated expectation into action.
Couturier’s presence, in particular, has been emblematic of the team-first mentality that has defined this group. Whether in a top-line role or a more grinding assignment, his willingness to adapt has set a tone that has rippled throughout the lineup.
The result is a team that, while relatively inexperienced in postseason play, is not inexperienced in high-pressure hockey, because they’ve been playing it for weeks.
4. The Emotional Core of This Team Is Its Greatest Strength
Some teams talk endlessly about culture. The Flyers have lived it.
The emotion in the room after the game was not performative. It was the natural release of a group that has endured doubt, external skepticism, and internal challenges, and stayed together through all of it.
Trevor Zegras captured the feeling in a way that statistics, frankly, never could.
“It’s just a lot of fun. When you don’t do it for so long, you forget what it feels like," he said. "For an athlete, you thrive on that kind of environment, and that’s what you want. To do it with this group of guys is awesome, because we’re obviously so close and love each other so much. It’s been good.”
And Matvei Michkov, through translator Slava Kuznetsov, expressed the magnitude of the moment.
“Unbelievable feeling. I cannot really describe what’s going on," he said. "The team was striving to make the playoffs the entire season, and it’s finally happened. It’s beyond describing. We can now be happy and get ready for the next games. Every team has the same goal at the end of it, so everybody knows what it is, and we’re going to go for it.”
5. Rick Tocchet’s Vision Has Materialized—And Set the Next Standard
In the quieter moments after the celebration, head coach Rick Tocchet didn’t overstate the achievement. He didn’t need to.
“I didn’t talk very much [after the win]," he revealed. "Just really proud of those guys. Right from training camp, we put up a preseason prediction, and a lot of people [in the media] had us last. I put it up there to make those guys understand the position we’re in, but it was all them. I’m really proud of the way they’ve stuck with it since training camp. It’s a tough game; Carolina’s a tough team. They didn’t give in. We had to earn it, and we did.”
From the first day of camp to this moment, the Flyers have built something deliberate, rooted in resilience, structure, and collective accountability. They've always known who they are and believed in that identity, even when it seemed like everyone else had already counted them out.
Now, that identity has produced something beautiful and tangible. But it has also created expectation.
Getting to the playoffs isn't easy for anyone, and it certainly felt even more laborious for the Flyers. An impending postseason series against their bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins, only adds to the drama of it all. But the Flyers are riding an unbelievable high right now, and it will be undeniably exciting to see what their playoff form looks like.