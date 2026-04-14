Takeaways: Flyers Clinch Playoff Berth After Tense Contest With Hurricanes

“I didn’t talk very much [after the win]," he revealed. "Just really proud of those guys. Right from training camp, we put up a preseason prediction, and a lot of people [in the media] had us last. I put it up there to make those guys understand the position we’re in, but it was all them. I’m really proud of the way they’ve stuck with it since training camp. It’s a tough game; Carolina’s a tough team. They didn’t give in. We had to earn it, and we did.”