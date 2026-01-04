Takeaways: Flyers Close Out West Coast Trip With Victory Over Oilers

The Philadelphia Flyers didn’t simply leave Edmonton with two points — they left with a performance that showed clarity in how they wanted to play and discipline in how they executed it.

In a 5–2 win over the Oilers to close out their West Coast road trip, Philadelphia delivered a game that balanced patience with assertiveness, matched skill with detail, and responded decisively when momentum threatened to swing.

1. The Flyers Managed Edmonton’s Stars Without Chasing the Game.

Beating the Oilers often comes down to resisting the temptation to overreact. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl are going to generate chances; the danger comes when teams start cheating offensively or abandoning assignments trying to stop them outright. Philadelphia largely avoided that trap.

The Flyers kept McDavid and Draisaitl from dictating pace through the middle of the ice, forced plays to the outside, and limited second opportunities around the net. When Edmonton did generate looks, they were rarely off broken coverage or extended chaos — a key difference from the Flyers’ earlier loss to the Oilers this season.

Dan Vladar benefitted from that approach, but he also earned his night. The shots he faced were competitive, not overwhelming, and his rebound control prevented Edmonton from turning single chances into game-shifting sequences. The Flyers didn’t neutralize Edmonton’s stars — they managed them, which is often the more realistic and effective goal.

2. Denver Barkey’s First NHL Goal Fit the Night Perfectly.

Denver Barkey’s first career NHL goal was a highlight, but what made it notable was how naturally it arrived within the flow of the game. He's fit in so naturally with the NHL game since his debut on Dec. 20 (where he recorded his first two NHL assists) that it only felt like a matter of time until he started making an impact through goals.

His goal mattered not just on the scoreboard, but in reinforcing how the Flyers are integrating younger players into meaningful situations without overexposing them. Barkey didn’t look overwhelmed by the stage or the opponent, and his ability to contribute without needing to dominate touches speaks well to his adaptability at the NHL level.

3. The Blue Line Helped Drive the Outcome.

Travis Sanheim’s goal and continued climb up the franchise’s all-time scoring list for defensemen is worthy of recognition, but the broader takeaway is how involved the Flyers’ defense was across all three pairs.

Sanheim, Cam York (1A)), Nick Seeler (1G, 1A), and others consistently supported the attack without abandoning defensive responsibilities. Pucks were moved efficiently, pressure was relieved quickly, and Edmonton was rarely able to hem the Flyers in for extended stretches.

Sanheim’s milestone goal — moving him into sole possession of fourth all-time in points by a Flyers defenseman — was the headline, but it was the collective reliability of the group that allowed Philadelphia to control large portions of the game.

4. Depth Scoring Continues to Define This Team’s Ceiling.

The Flyers didn’t win this game on a single dominant line or a one-off performance—and they rarely do anymore. They won it because production came from everywhere.

Bobby Brink’s 11th goal, Nick Seeler’s first goal of the season (along with an assist), Owen Tippett’s multi-point night, and contributions from Matvei Michkov, Sean Couturier, Cam York, and Rodrigo Abols all added up to a balanced offensive night that Edmonton struggled to contain.

When 12 different players factor into the scoresheet, it becomes far harder for opponents to game-plan or survive momentum swings. Philadelphia’s ability to generate offense without relying exclusively on its top-end skill has quietly become one of its most reliable traits.

5. The Flyers Know What They're Capable Of, and They're Hungry For More.

Closing a West Coast trip with a win against Edmonton wasn't simply about energy or emotion alone. It’s about decision-making when tired legs meet elite opposition. The Flyers were smart with the puck, selective with their pressure, and opportunistic when Edmonton overextended.

The Flyers didn’t need to be perfect to win this game. They needed to be deliberate, composed, and committed to doing the hard things consistently—a mindset that has defined this group since Rick Tocchet took over this season.

Dan Vladar summed up where the Flyers are at pretty perfectly, telling media postgame, “Those are the moments that I think a lot of guys in here are living for. If you want to be the best, you’ve got to beat the best… Obviously, we’re still not the best, but we are doing everything we can to get to the best spot we can. We still know it’s a lot of hockey left, but I think that if you’re going to follow our leaders and the coaching staff, we are going to be in a good spot.”

Bonus: Welcome Back, Garnet Hathaway!

Garnet Hathaway returned to the Flyers lineup in Edmonton, and didn't take long to drop the gloves with Darnell Nurse in an entertaining—and also quite dizzying—first period brawl.