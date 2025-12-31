Takeaways: Flyers Come From Behind Yet Again In Victory Over Canucks

The Philadelphia Flyers’ 6–3 win over the Vancouver Canucks was another reminder of how this team has learned to manage games without needing to dominate every minute.

Philadelphia fell behind 1–0—something they’ve now done 26 times this season—but the response was measured rather than frantic. They tied the game before the first intermission, built layers into their attack as the night went on, and leaned on depth scoring and structure to pull away for their league-leading 14th comeback win of the season.

This was their second win over Vancouver in eight days, and the two games together offered a fairly consistent picture of what the Flyers can look like when their lineup is functioning as intended.

1. Falling Behind Early Isn’t Derailing the Game Plan.

The Flyers’ habit of conceding the opening goal remains a real data point, not something to gloss over. But what stands out is how little giving up the first goal changes their approach.

Philadelphia tied the game in the first period by staying patient in the offensive zone and continuing to funnel pucks into high-traffic areas. Everyone was hunting for plays in every inch of the offensive zone, and even when Vancouver was able to get time of their own in the Flyers' zone, they were able to handle the press. The Flyers knew how to play the long game, and their patience and game assessment paid off in spades.

That ability to absorb an early goal and keep the game within structure has become a defining feature of the Flyers’ season. It doesn’t erase the issue of slow starts, but it does explain why those starts don't automatically lead to losses.

2. Carl Grundstrom’s Scoring Run Is No Longer a Small-Sample Story.

Carl Grundstrom scoring in a fourth straight game—and extending what is now the longest goal streak of his NHL career—continues to reshape how his role is viewed within the lineup. Since becoming a regular on Dec. 9, no Flyer has more goals than his seven, and this latest one fit the same pattern as many of the others.

Grundstrom isn’t driving offense through puck dominance or creativity. His value is coming from timing, positioning, and a willingness to get to difficult areas of the ice. Against Vancouver, his goal again came from staying engaged around the net and finishing a chance that doesn’t exist unless someone is consistently arriving with purpose.

That kind of production from outside the top six has been central to Philadelphia’s recent success. It doesn’t require a reshuffling of responsibilities—it simply raises the floor of what the Flyers can generate on a given night.

3. Depth Scoring Is Carrying Real Weight, Not Just Filling Gaps.

The box score tells a clear story: 12 different Flyers recorded at least one point, and five skaters—Matvei Michkov, Trevor Zegras, Bobby Brink, Noah Cates, and Travis Konecny—finished with multi-point nights.

Philadelphia’s offense against Vancouver came from sustained pressure and quick reads off loose pucks rather than extended individual possessions. Brink and Cates both scored by capitalizing on broken coverage, while Michkov and Zegras drove play by drawing defenders and moving the puck into space.

This is where the Flyers have separated themselves from being overly top-heavy. With six players now at the 10-goal mark, opposing teams can’t key in on a single line without exposing themselves elsewhere. Vancouver struggled to adjust once the Flyers’ second and third layers started finding seams.

4. Travis Konecny’s Game Set the Tone Beyond the Score Sheet.

Travis Konecny’s night—one goal, one assist—wasn’t just productive; it was directive. His shifts consistently pushed play forward, whether through direct puck movement or pressure that forced Vancouver into hurried decisions.

Konecny was also involved in several sequences that didn’t result in points but helped establish offensive-zone rhythm, particularly after faceoffs and along the boards. Those moments matter in games like this, where momentum shifts are subtle and often dictated by who wins the middle portion of the period.

Leadership doesn’t always show up as a single defining play. Against Vancouver, it showed up in consistency, pace, and an understanding of when to press and when to simplify. Konecny has long been looked up to as a leader on this Flyers team—even before he had an "A" stitched on his jersey—and this night was a classic example of why.

5. Dan Vladar Provided Stability as the Game Opened Up.

Dan Vladar’s 14th win of the season—tying his career-high—came in a game where the Flyers needed him to be reliable as the game became more open.

Vancouver had plenty of time in the Flyers' zone in the first period (so much so that the Flyers didn't register a shot on goal for over half of the period), and they were able to generate chances during stretches where the Flyers were transitioning between aggressive forechecking and defensive consolidation. Vladar’s calm handling of rebounds and controlled puck play prevented those moments from turning into momentum swings. He allowed the Flyers to continue pushing without having to pull back defensively after every Canucks look.

That steadiness is particularly valuable in games where scoring depth creates separation. It allows the Flyers to play forward without constantly managing risk.

Final Thoughts.

The Flyers’ 6–3 win wasn’t built on one dominant stretch or a single standout performance. It was the product of layered contributions, steady goaltending, and an ability to not let the game come to them, but go out and snatch it back after falling behind early.

Winning both games against Vancouver by a combined 11 goals reinforces the idea that this isn’t matchup luck. It’s structure, depth, and a growing confidence in how this group plays when it sticks to its details.