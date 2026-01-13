Takeaways: Flyers Drop Second Straight Game Against Tampa

The Philadelphia Flyers did not need a third viewing to understand the message Tampa Bay was sending. Two games had already hinted at it. The third confirmed it.
A 5–1 loss on Monday closed the season series and left Philadelphia with little to salvage except clarity—about where they stand, what they lack, and what the next phase of their growth requires.
This was another night where the Flyers flirted with competitiveness before the game tilted sharply and stayed that way. Against the Lightning, that margin is unforgiving. The smallest cracks turn into open water, and once the current takes hold, it moves fast.
This season series ended the way it began: with Tampa Bay dictating terms. Three games, three losses—3–0, 7–2, and now 5–1—each following a similar arc. The Flyers hung around early, showed structure and push, and then watched the game unravel as discipline, execution, and composure eroded.
The Lightning are not simply more skilled; they are more exacting. Their best players do not need many chances, and they do not allow frustration to creep into their game. Philadelphia, by contrast, struggled to stay within itself once things tilted. Twelve penalties cost them, especially when players admitted that special teams was not up to par.
Sean Couturier put it plainly. “We’ve gotta be more disciplined as a team, especially against a team like that,” he said. “Special teams needs to be better as well. I think we have a lot of things to work on. We’ll get there.”
The game’s turning point did not arrive with a single goal. It arrived gradually, through repeated trips to the penalty box and a power play that never found its rhythm. Twelve penalties against a team as lethal and composed as Tampa is a self-inflicted wound, and the Flyers never recovered.
Rick Tocchet zeroed in on the details that separated the two teams. “We had a couple looks at [Brandon] Hagel’s goal; they got the shot. We’re not shooting those things,” he said. “We gotta block that shot.”
Tampa took the lane. Philadelphia hesitated. On the power play, Tocchet saw a group playing tight rather than free. “I think it’s just guys are nervous out there,” he said. “We’ve just gotta relax. That’s my job, to get these guys to relax a little bit.”
Against elite teams, nervous hockey is losing hockey. The Flyers’ inability to settle the game—five-on-five or on special teams—allowed Tampa to turn small advantages into decisive ones.
In a game short on positives, Christian Dvorak provided one of the few steady throughlines. His 10th goal of the season accounted for the Flyers’ lone tally and extended his point streak to four games (1G, 3A). It was a professional goal in a professional game—timely, direct, and earned.
Dvorak’s consistency has become essential for this team, particularly amid injuries and line shuffling. His ability to produce without needing the game tilted in his favor gives the Flyers a baseline of reliability they badly need on nights when chaos creeps in.
More broadly, his contribution fits into a larger trend worth noting. Per NHL Stats, the Flyers have earned 97 points from players who were not with the team last season, led by Trevor Zegras (41 points) and Dvorak (29). That total ranks third in the league. The foundation of this roster is being built in real time.
Tocchet did not shy away from addressing Matvei Michkov’s recent difficulties. The skill remains obvious. The separation has not.
“He’s trying,” Tocchet said postgame. “I’d like to see him separate himself in the corners. He’s easily checked… He’s gotta get a little bit more separation skating away from people. It looks like he’s just kind of stuck in the mud sometimes.”
Against Tampa, Michkov was a case study in how elite teams neutralize young skill. The Lightning closed quickly, finished checks, and denied time. Michkov did not necessarily wilt, but he did not break through either. That space—between effort and effectiveness—is where development lives.
To be clear, this is not an indictment. It reinforces Tocchet’s larger point about learning from heavy games. “You play these heavy games and realize, ‘Hey, I gotta do those sort of things they do.’”
For Michkov, that lesson is ongoing.
This loss marked just the second time all season the Flyers have dropped consecutive games in regulation. That's not a stat that should be easily dismissed. This team has shown a consistent ability to rebound, recalibrate, and move forward without dragging losses behind them.
Tocchet framed it in broader terms. “It’s a good hockey team over there. You can’t get frustrated. You’ve gotta just keep working… There’s a level we’ve gotta find, that some of our guys have to get to.”
The Lightning series is over. Philadelphia now turns its attention to a road back-to-back against Buffalo and Pittsburgh, where the points matter just as much but the tolerance for frustration may be lesser.
The Flyers will not and do not need to become Tampa Bay overnight. They need to become more like themselves—disciplined, structured, and resilient—when games get uncomfortable.
Against the Lightning, discomfort turned into chaos. What happens next will say far more about this team than what just happened.