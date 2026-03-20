Takeaways: Flyers Execute Late to Defeat Kings in Shootout

For the Philadelphia Flyers, a 4–3 shootout win over the Los Angeles Kings had it all—back-and-forth scoring, big hits and big scrums, and, of course, the drama of a shootout conclusion.
The Flyers did not dominate the entire game, but, ultimately, they didn't need to. What they did instead was repeat a formula that is becoming increasingly familiar—generate offense through volume, rely on contributions throughout the lineup, and execute with discipline in late-game situations.
Earlier in the season, the Flyers’ offensive struggles were not rooted in a lack of possession, but in inefficiency. They could enter the zone, they could cycle, but too often those sequences ended without a meaningful attempt on goal.
Against Los Angeles, the adjustment was clear.
This was not a game defined by controlled, high-skill chance creation. It was defined by volume, pressure, and second-layer opportunities. The Flyers are increasingly prioritizing shot generation over shot selection—a subtle but important shift.
Players are no longer consistently delaying for the “better” option. They are putting pucks into areas where outcomes become less predictable: rebounds, deflections, and contested space around the crease. In short, they're getting the "ugly" goals that they've been almost afraid to score before, and the result is not just more goals, but more sustainable offense.
This matters because, in a playoff-style environment, clean looks are rare. Teams that rely exclusively on skill-based creation often struggle when space disappears. The Flyers are beginning to build an offensive profile that can function under those constraints.
The Flyers’ success in overtime and shootouts is not accidental, but it also should not be misunderstood as purely talent-driven.
Yes, Trevor Zegras and Matvei Michkov provide high-end finishing ability. Yes, Sam Ersson was composed and technically sound in the shootout.
But what stands out analytically is how structured the Flyers have become in late-game situations.
In overtime, they are more selective with puck possession, with fewer forced east-west plays at the offensive blue line, and more controlled regroups when lanes close. They are managing risk rather than chasing immediate offense.
That discipline carries into the shootout context as well. Philadelphia is not relying on unpredictability alone; they are leveraging known tendencies, sequencing shooters effectively, and have the benefit of a goaltender tandem who can remain technically consistent under pressure.
Leading the league in shootout wins is not a random statistical outlier. It reflects preparation and repeatable execution.
Travis Sanheim’s goal—his seventh of the season—is notable not just for the milestone it represents (on the list of most goals by Flyers defensemen, Sanheim is now fifth overall), but for what it signals about the Flyers’ overall structure.
Philadelphia’s offense is increasingly initiated from the back end.
Sanheim, along with players like Rasmus Ristolainen (two assists in this game) and Emil Andrae (who was essentially taking on the roles of forward and defenseman in the Flyers' 11/7 structure in this game) is contributing to a transition game that is more direct and less segmented. Defensemen are not simply moving pucks to forwards; they are actively shaping how those sequences develop.
This has two important effects:
The Flyers are at their best when their defense is involved early and often in offensive sequences. Against Los Angeles, that involvement was consistent.
The Flyers do not have the profile of a team that can rely on a single line or a small cluster of players to carry offense over extended stretches.
This game reinforced that reality.
Travis Konecny (25th goal), Cates (two points), Sanheim (goal), Michkov and Ristolainen (two assists each), and Alex Bump (point in his seventh NHL game) all contributed in different ways.
Even the presence of Garrett Wilson—playing his first NHL game since 2019—speaks to how the organization is utilizing its depth during this stretch.
From an analytical standpoint, this distribution is essential.
Teams without elite, top-heavy scoring often compensate through variability—different contributors driving results on different nights. That model can be effective, but only if it is consistent in aggregate.
The Flyers are trending in that direction.
What this game shows is not just that multiple players contributed, but that the team is structured in a way that requires and supports that distribution.
The most important takeaway may also be the most cautionary.
The Flyers are winning, but the way they are winning carries inherent demands.
Six consecutive road wins—the first time they have reached that mark since the 2017–18 season—is a significant achievement that shouldn't be dismissed. But it has also required extended minutes in close games, repeated reliance on overtime and shootouts, and high engagement across all four lines and defensive pairings
This is not a low-effort model. It is one that depends on sustained physical and mental investment.
Against Los Angeles, the Flyers executed it effectively. They managed the pace, generated enough offense, and closed the game in the shootout, but the margin remains thin.
They're not controlling games to the point where outcomes feel inevitable. They are competing within a narrow band where execution must remain precise.
From an analytical perspective, that raises a key question going forward:Can this model hold under continued pressure?
For now, the answer is yes. The Flyers are structured, disciplined, and confident in how they play. But the sustainability of that approach will depend on their ability to maintain detail in puck management, defensive coverage, and shot generation over a compressed schedule.