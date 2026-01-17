Takeaways: Flyers Fall to Rangers at Home, Losing Streak Hits Six Games

The Philadelphia Flyers did not lose to the New York Rangers because they lacked chances. They lost because, once again, the game unraveled faster than they could organize a response.
A 6–3 defeat at home stretched Philadelphia’s losing streak to six games and pushed the numbers into uncomfortable territory: outscored 31–12 during the slide, goaltending changes coming before the first intermission, and confidence seemingly thinning with every defensive-zone turnover. This was not a game of bad bounces. It was a night that reflected the habits that have crept into their game over the past two weeks.
New York now leads the season series 2–0, and while the Flyers generated enough offense to stay within sight, the structure that once defined them arrived only in fragments.
Good hockey games are supposed to breathe. This one barely had a chance to get any air in its lungs before it felt like things were slipping out of the Flyers' grasp.
The Rangers scored three goals in quick succession in the first period, and Philadelphia lost layers in its own end—first coverage drifting too low, then wingers arriving late above the circles, then a neutral-zone turnover that turned into another rush against. By the time the third puck crossed the line, Aleksei Kolosov was heading to the bench and Sam Ersson was coming on in relief.
The change was practical—the Flyers needed a pause button, something to stop the noise. It didn’t quite work. Even after the switch, the game continued to tilt toward New York’s transition speed and execution.
This has become the central problem of the streak: Philadelphia’s mistakes are arriving in clusters. One breakdown has too often invited another, and the space between them is shrinking.
The irony of the afternoon is that several of the Flyers’ most important players delivered strong individual performances.
Travis Konecny opened the scoring with his 15th goal of the season and added an assist, giving him 10 multi-point games, tied for the team lead. Trevor Zegras scored and assisted as well, pushing his club-best total to 44 points. Travis Sanheim, continuing his excellent season, had a goal and an assist, reaching 60 career goals to move into a tie with Shayne Gostisbehere for fifth all-time among Flyers defensemen.
On paper, that is the outline of a winning effort.
In reality, those contributions arrived after the game had already slipped out of its proper shape. The Flyers chased from behind, and their best minutes were spent trying to repair a scoreline rather than dictate one. Owen Tippett added an assist, and there were stretches when Philadelphia moved the puck with real intent, but the Rangers never had to truly abandon their comfort zone.
Sean Couturier did not mince words after the game.
“We sucked, plain and simple,” he said. “We’ve gotta get better. I think it’s important to stick together. There’s a lot of pressure and outside noise, and we’ll come out stronger.”
That bluntness captured the mood better than any statistic ever could. The Flyers know what this stretch looks like from the inside. They can feel the impatience creeping into shifts, the way plays that once felt automatic now require an extra second of thought.
Travis Konecny framed it in decidedly calmer terms.
“We’re competitors. Nobody in that room likes to lose,” he said. “I think the key is we need to relax. There’s gonna be moments like this, and there’s plenty of time to turn it around and figure it out. We’ll be okay.”
Rick Tocchet has seen this cycle before, and he recognizes with an abundance of clarity what the problem is.
“If you’re struggling, not scoring, what happens is guys will cheat,” he said. “Every once in a while, you can try that and get away with it… But we’re playing good teams, and you can tell some guys are tired because they’re making mental mistakes. My job is to get these guys to feel good about themselves because, right now, obviously, guys are frustrated.”
That word—cheat—explains much of what has gone wrong. Forwards leaving the zone a step early in search of offense, defensemen forcing pucks into the middle instead of taking the safe exit, coverage that becomes optional once the game feels urgent.
Kolosov’s early exit wasn't the ideal strategy, but the larger issue sits in front of the crease. Philadelphia allowed clean entries, uncontested looks from the slot, and too many broken-play chances that turned into high-danger attempts.
During this six-game slide, the Flyers have asked their goaltenders to be firefighters. The problem is not a single position; it is the erosion of the collective detail that once insulated that position. Until the team in front becomes harder to play against—earlier in shifts, earlier in games—no goalie will look comfortable for long.
The Flyers insist they are not panicking, and that they know what they need to do to turn their fortunes around. They've gone through losing streaks before—every team does—and they're at a point in the season where things absolutely can be turned around. But the math is beginning to demand a response. Six straight losses, 31 goals against, and a pattern of first-period avalanches cannot be waved away as a phase.
What is encouraging is that the core pieces are still visible. Konecny, Zegras, and Sanheim remain productive. The room still sounds like a room that believes in its own ability to correct course.
For Philadelphia, the next step is about tactics, but it's also about temperament: start on time, play simple first, and let offense arrive as a consequence rather than a rescue plan. Until that happens, nights like this will continue to feel familiar—and familiarity has become the Flyers’ biggest opponent of all.