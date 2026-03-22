Takeaways: Flyers Finish California Sweep with Composed Win Over Sharks

Cates is one of those players that quietly lifts his linemates, and is versatile enough to do well no matter who he's playing with. His line with Tyson Foerster and Bobby Brink was arguably the Flyers' best, for a good while, but after Foerster sustained a long-term upper-body injury and Brink was traded to the Minnesota Wild at this year's trade deadline, there were some questions over what that meant for Cates in the rest of the 2025-26 season.