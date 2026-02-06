Takeaways: Flyers Get a Point in Low-Event OT Loss to Senators

The Philadelphia Flyers closed out the pre–Olympic break portion of their schedule with a familiar result: a competitive game, a single point earned, and lingering frustration over what might have been there for the taking.
Their 2–1 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday marked the third and final meeting between the two teams this season and sent Philadelphia into the break without the momentum they were hoping to build.
The Flyers relied heavily on a dump-and-chase approach throughout the night, but without the necessary layers of forechecking to make it effective. Pucks were placed deep with regularity, yet retrievals were inconsistent and pressure on Ottawa’s defense was often delayed or isolated.
Without sustained time in the offensive zone, the Flyers struggled to create second and third opportunities. Much of the game unfolded in short bursts—a rush chance here, a perimeter look there, but rarely did Philadelphia force the Senators into extended defensive sequences.
"There's some good and some bad," head coach Rick Tocchet said postgame. "In the second period, I think in the first ten [minutes], I think we turned over 14 pucks. We just can't play that style. And then there's eight minutes in the second [period], we had the puck in there, but then we were missing the net.
"[Ottawa] had a guy that had on blade on his skate, and we make a play in, and they should have—[we] can't make those kinds of plays and they lose the possession. That's something we're gonna keep working on."
As a result, offense never found a rhythm, and the Flyers were left chasing small openings rather than creating them.
One of the more encouraging developments for Philadelphia was Jamie Drysdale’s continued upward trend. His late third-period goal tied the game and secured a point, marking his fifth goal of the season and his second in as many games.
Drysdale has now recorded three points (2G, 1A) over his last five games, and his confidence with the puck is becoming more noticeable. He has been more assertive stepping into shooting lanes and more decisive when activating from the blue line.
For a player whose season has involved adjustment and patience, these moments matter. Drysdale’s ability to impact games offensively is becoming more consistent, and that progress stands out even on a night when goals were otherwise hard to come by.
Dan Vladar once again gave the Flyers a chance to win. He was composed throughout the game, managed traffic effectively, and made several timely saves to keep the score tight.
With limited offensive support, Vladar’s steadiness was especially important. He limited rebounds, stayed controlled on second chances, and avoided the kind of miscues that can quickly swing a low-scoring game.
As the Flyers head into the break, Vladar’s recent stretch reinforces the trust the team has in him. Goaltending has not been the issue during this run, and his performance against Ottawa was another example of that reliability.
Philadelphia’s overtime struggles continued, as they were unable to convert their point into a second one. Three-on-three play again highlighted issues with puck support and possession management.
While the Flyers have skill on the ice in overtime situations, their spacing and decision-making were inconsistent. Too often, plays stalled rather than evolved, allowing Ottawa to wait out mistakes rather than being forced into them.
"It's execution," Tocchet said postgame. "It's hard to work on that stuff. We're getting some chances, but we're not burying them."
This is not an uncommon challenge for teams still finding their identity in high-leverage moments, but it remains an area where the Flyers will need to improve if they want to capitalize on close games down the stretch.
The Flyers entered the night knowing a long break was ahead, and the game reflected that.
It was not a lack of effort so much as a lack of push, where Philadelphia stayed competitive but rarely imposed itself. Drysdale’s late goal ensured the Flyers did not leave empty-handed, but the overall performance did not provide the kind of statement they were seeking.
As the Flyers head into the Olympic break, they're not completely out of it in a tight Metropolitan Division. The challenge upon return will be turning close, controlled games into decisive ones, and finding a way to sustain pressure when opportunities are there to be taken.