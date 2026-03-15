Takeaways: Flyers Grind Out a Point in Physical Shootout Loss to Blue Jackets

The Philadelphia Flyers entered Saturday night knowing exactly what the moment demanded. Every remaining game carries the pressure of the standings, every shift a reminder that they're still in the postseason race, but not comfortably.
Against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Flyers battled through a tense, choppy contest that often felt closer to a playoff game than a late-season regular season matchup. They defended hard, absorbed pressure, and forced the game beyond regulation.
But in the end, the final result still stung. Philadelphia fell 3–2 in a shootout, settling for a single point in a game where two would have been far more valuable.
For a team trying to maintain momentum, the night ultimately became a mixture of resilience, missed opportunities, and lingering questions—particularly on the special teams front.
Alex Bump wasted little time making an impact.
The 22-year-old winger opened the scoring for Philadelphia with his second goal of the season, tipping in a rocket of a shot from Emil Andrae in the first period and giving the Flyers an early jolt of energy in what quickly became a tightly contested game.
Through his first five NHL appearances, Bump now has three points (two goals, one assist), an encouraging early return for a player adjusting to the speed and structure of the league. His willingness to attack the middle of the ice and play with pace has already stood out, particularly in games where offensive chances have been difficult to generate.
The confidence he has shown in limited action suggests a player comfortable with the moment—a promising sign for both the present and the future.
If the Flyers had an honest assessment of their performance, it would likely echo the words of head coach Rick Tocchet.
“We were sluggish tonight,” Tocchet admitted afterward. “But we hung in there. I thought we defended half-decent. That’s the key when you don’t have your A game—you’ve gotta fall back on something and hang in on stuff.”
That defensive resilience kept Philadelphia within striking distance throughout the game.
While the Flyers struggled at times to generate sustained offensive pressure, their defensive coverage and willingness to block shots prevented Columbus from pulling away. Several players—including Denver Barkey, who suffered a pretty nasty hit against the boards from Columbus' Kirill Marchenko—absorbed heavy contact and played through physical scrums that erupted repeatedly throughout the night.
The emotional intensity of the game was unmistakable. Whistles were followed by scrums, sticks and bodies piled up around the crease, and the pace rarely settled into smooth rhythm.
Goaltender Dan Vladar acknowledged both the effort and the frustration afterward.
“The fans have been awesome since the get-go, so we want to thank them; they always have our back,” Vladar said. “At the same time, a bunch of guys are playing through injuries, so hats off to them for not giving up and eating pucks for me and [other goaltender Sam Ersson]… Obviously, it’s frustrating that we didn’t get the points.”
If one element continues to limit the Flyers’ ability to turn competitive games into victories, it is their power play.
Once again, Philadelphia generated opportunities with the man advantage but failed to convert them into meaningful results. Chances were there — pucks moved around the offensive zone, shooting lanes occasionally opened — but the finishing touch never arrived.
Defenseman Jamie Drysdale offered a candid assessment afterward.
“It hasn’t been very good,” Drysdale said. “I think we’ve actually had a lot of looks and haven’t buried virtually any at this point. I think when that happens, you start to maybe slow it down, look for perfect plays, and it just wasn’t clicking.”
The danger of a prolonged power-play slump is not simply the missed opportunities themselves. It can also alter a team’s mentality, leading players to hesitate rather than attack decisively.
Drysdale believes the solution may actually lie in simplifying the approach.
“I think it’s just a matter of execution,” he said. “We’re however many games in, we know what we should be doing, and we’ve just gotta execute it better. That’s the bottom line. When you’re kind of in a slump like this, simplify, throw the puck on net. The way we get out of this is just getting messy goals in front of the net… have them drop there and just outman them.”
The Flyers still found contributions from several parts of the lineup.
Defenseman Emil Andrae continued his recent offensive involvement with his 11th assist of the season, extending his point streak to two games.
Meanwhile, center Christian Dvorak added his 26th assist of the year, establishing a new career-high in points with 39.
Still, as Tocchet noted, there were moments where the team simply needed to make one more play.
“There’s moments where we’ve got to make a play,” he said. “We’re lacking sometimes in those moments. But the good thing is we’re hanging in games. You’ve gotta give the guys credit.”
The Flyers did earn a point, extending their ability to stay within reach of the playoff conversation. But inside the locker room, the prevailing feeling was likely closer to frustration than relief.
Playing a team like Columbus, who they're chasing close behind in the standings, and in a race where every game is considered a "must-win," it's frustrating when issues like the power play keep biting them over and over again—especially when they're keenly aware of the problem and have an idea of how to fix it, but can't seem to nail the execution.
But in the slim margins that define playoff races, sometimes the difference between two points and one comes down to a single play—or the absence of one.
And against Columbus, that difference proved decisive.