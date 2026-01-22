Takeaways: Flyers Let Control Slip in Overtime Loss to Mammoth

“Obviously, we had good parts of it, but that’s unacceptable what happened tonight," Tocchet told media. "It’s really not much to say. We sunk in pressure situations, something that we’ve got to get out of this team. You’ve got to rise to the occasion. You’ve got to want to be out there in pressure situations. A couple of guys sunk in certain situations. That’s the bottom line, so we’ve got to recover from it.”