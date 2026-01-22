Takeaways: Flyers Let Control Slip in Overtime Loss to Mammoth

That’s what makes the result so difficult to sit with. They lost it because, after building a position of real control, they failed to manage the moments that decide games like this one.
Philadelphia’s 5–4 overtime loss to the Utah Mammoth was messy and instructive all at once. It featured some of the Flyers’ best hockey in weeks, but also another reminder that progress in this league rarely happens in a straight line—and that habits under pressure still ultimately decide outcomes.
For the first period especially, this game belonged to Philadelphia.
Cam York scoring 30 seconds in was emblematic of how sharp and intentional the Flyers were early. Puck movement was decisive, spacing was clean, and Utah was forced to defend rather than dictate.
That early advantage should have set the tone. Instead, it became something the Flyers had to protect—but ultimately couldn’t.
This game unraveled like a slow erosion. A missed detail here. A lost battle there. Pressure moments that demanded clarity but instead produced hesitation. Rick Tocchet’s postgame assessment was blunt: the Flyers had opportunities to end the game and failed to meet the moment.
“Obviously, we had good parts of it, but that’s unacceptable what happened tonight," Tocchet told media. "It’s really not much to say. We sunk in pressure situations, something that we’ve got to get out of this team. You’ve got to rise to the occasion. You’ve got to want to be out there in pressure situations. A couple of guys sunk in certain situations. That’s the bottom line, so we’ve got to recover from it.”
The empty-net sequence involving Garnet Hathaway will likely linger the most when people assess what went wrong. It happened almost in slow motion—a veteran forward had a prime chance to seal the game in regulation, but instead lost possession under pressure.
Traveling media reported that he remained in full gear long after most of the room had changed and was not made available to speak postgame, which speaks volumes about how acutely that moment was felt.
If the Flyers are searching for stability, Christian Dvorak continues to provide it.
Two goals and an assist gave him his second three-point night of the season and pushed him to 30 points for the seventh time in his career. More importantly, his contributions came in a variety of contexts: five-on-five, on the power play, and in moments when the Flyers needed someone to simplify the game.
Dvorak doesn’t tilt the ice with superficial flair; he reads it extremely well. His timing around the net, his patience with the puck, and his ability to stay on the right side of plays give the Flyers something they’ve lacked during stretches this season: predictability in a good way.
There was real progress on the Flyers’ power play in this game. Bobby Brink’s goal, in just his second game back from injury, was a reminder of how vital he is to this offense. Jamie Drysdale’s two power-play assists highlighted his comfort quarterbacking from the blue line.
And yet, penalties once again became self-inflicted wounds.
Tocchet’s frustration with Noah Juulsen’s extra minor while defending Drysdale after the 23-year-old defenseman took a big hit from Utah's Jack McBain echoed what the Flyers head coach has been preaching about excessive penalties—not because he questioned the intent, but because of the context. The Flyers didn’t need emotion in that moment. They needed composure.
“I love [Juulsen], but take a punch in the mouth," Tocchet told media. "You’ve got to win the game or whatever. I don’t even know what happened. You can’t take a penalty there.”
This has become an unfortunate recurring theme. Philadelphia isn’t losing games because they lack effort or competitiveness. They’re losing games because they repeatedly make choices that give momentum away. Against Utah, those penalties allowed the Mammoth to stay within striking distance long enough for the game to turn.
Lost in the final score were several performances that, on another night, would have been centerpieces.
Bobby Brink looked confident and sharp returning from an upper-body injury, scoring a power-play goal to match his career high with 12. Jamie Drysdale was active and assertive, particularly with the man advantage.
Trevor Zegras recorded two assists, while Travis Konecny extended his point streak to three games. Travis Sanheim and Cam York continued to log heavy, effective minutes, while Matvei Michkov showed flashes of the creativity and offensive instinct that show he's actively working to escape the scoring slump he's been in recently.
Performances like these suggest the Flyers’ ceiling remains intact, but, in a league governed by results, progress that doesn’t translate into points often gets buried.
That’s the tension Philadelphia is living with right now: the evidence of growth exists, but the standings don’t care.
The Flyers had the game. They knew it.
And when the pressure increased, they didn’t rise—they receded.
Tocchet’s language reflected that concern directly. This is not about systems or effort or belief. It’s about wanting the puck when it’s hardest to want it. It’s about making the simple play when everything in you wants to force something bigger.
Philadelphia has shown, repeatedly, that it can play excellent hockey. What it hasn’t consistently shown is the ability to close when the moment demands head over heart.
That’s a fixable problem. But only if it’s confronted honestly.
The Flyers will leave Utah with one point, which, all things considered, is not the end of the world. But they’ll also leave knowing they left another on the table. And at this stage of the season, those are the points that tend to define where you end up.