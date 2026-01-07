Takeaways: Flyers Put on a Show Against Ducks, Secure Enthralling Win at Home

The Philadelphia Flyers’ first game against the Anaheim Ducks this season was always going to be a spectacle, from the minute the NHL released the official schedule.

Cutter Gauthier would be back in Philadelphia, facing a sellout-crowd of Flyers fans that still haven't forgiven him for his refusal to suit up for the team that drafted him fifth overall in 2022, leading to the dramatic trade saga with Anaheim that brought defenseman Jamie Drysdale to the Flyers.

It was also Trevor Zegras' first game against his former team, and although he downplayed his excitement during morning skate, he made sure to let Anaheim know that he was doing just fine on the East Coast, and that there was no love lost for the team that, as Zegras put it postgame, "kind of shoved me out the door."

Philadelphia has now won its first meeting of the season series after sweeping Anaheim last year, and another tense and spectacular chapter has been written into the budding story of the Flyers-Ducks rivalry.

1. The Flyers Controlled the Game Territorially, Not Just Emotionally.

There was no shortage of external noise surrounding this matchup, and it showed early. The crowd was loud, consistently so, and the Flyers certainly fed off the energy. Not just fueled by pure adrenaline, however, they played like a team that understood where its advantages were and stayed there.

Anaheim scored first—a goal by Gauthier, naturally—but the response wasn’t frantic. Philadelphia’s forecheck remained layered, with strong second support and little overcommitment below the goal line.

That approach paid off as the game wore on. The Flyers finished with a 38–18 edge in shots, outshooting the Ducks by 21—one of their largest margins this season—and that number reflected sustained offensive-zone time rather than a handful of flurries.

Sean Couturier brushed aside the idea that the emotion of the night, saying postgame, “I don’t know if it really factors into our preparation. It doesn’t matter who we play or what the situation is. We always try to prepare our best and prepare to play the way we want to play.”

2. The Lights Are Never Too Bright for Trevor Zegras.

Cutter Gauthier may have scored first, and for a brief stretch the Ducks had reason to believe they could dictate terms.

Trevor Zegras erased that idea almost immediately.

Zegras scored twice in his first game against Anaheim since being traded in June 2025, giving him four multi-goal games and nine multi-point performances on the season. But the more important part of his night was how little he forced. His reads were clean, his puck touches economical, and his decisions consistently put Anaheim’s defenders on the wrong side of the play.

“Yeah, it was cool,” Zegras said of scoring twice. “It was a tough ending with my time [in Anaheim]. I’ve been thinking about this game for a long time.”

Those goals mattered not only because they were emotional punctuation, but because of when they came. Each arrived as Anaheim was trying to re-establish itself, and each pushed the game back toward a Flyers team that was already carrying most of the play.

Zegras also spoke fondly, as he tends to do, about his fit in Philadelphia.

“This is home for me," he said. "I love being here… I think I found some good chemistry with a couple of guys; me, [Christian Dvorak], and [Travis Konecny] have been playing great together.”

3. The Flyers’ Defense Went Duck Hunting.

If the game ever felt out of reach for the Ducks, it was because their offense never found rhythm. Philadelphia’s defense limited clean entries, closed quickly in the slot, and did an excellent job eliminating second chances.

Rick Tocchet described it in practical terms, saying, “[Anaheim] started to come a little bit, and it was guarded with a good hit or somebody blocked a shot, something to stop them.”

That pushback wasn’t so much about intimidation as it was about sequence-breaking. Anaheim would generate a look, only to see the next play die on a blocked shot or a disrupted pass. Over time, those interruptions add up.

The Flyers’ blue line also contributed offensively. Travis Sanheim scored for the second straight game and now leads Flyers defensemen with 19 points. Cam York added a goal and an assist, giving him three points in his last two games and eight points in nine career games against Anaheim. Philadelphia has now scored two or more goals from defensemen in consecutive games for the first time this season.

4. The Game Crossed a Line—but the Flyers Didn’t.

The most uncomfortable moments of the night had nothing to do with the score. Bobby Brink left the game after taking a heavy hit in the first period and did not return to the game.

Jamie Drysdale’s injury was even more alarming. After being hit from behind by Ross Johnston well away from the puck, Drysdale lay motionless on the ice long enough for a stretcher to be brought out before skating off mostly under his own power.

Trevor Zegras, a close friend of Drysdale’s, was candid afterward.

“It was tough," he admitted. "I didn’t really get to watch it. I don’t know if it was intentional or not. I’m hoping, because I know Ross, that it wasn’t, but it’s scary, man. It’s dangerous. I don’t know there’s a place in the game for that type of stuff, but hopefully Jamie’s alright.”

Rick Tocchet offered only what he knew, which wasn't much: “They’re gonna evaluate. Maybe it’s concussion; I’m not sure. We’ll see tomorrow.”

What mattered in the moment was how Philadelphia responded. There was no unraveling, no prolonged loss of discipline. The Flyers tightened up and continued to play a controlled game. Emotional situations didn’t turn into structural mistakes, which is often where games like this slip away.

5. The Ducks Tried to Disrupt the Flyers. They Failed.

As Anaheim scratched, clawed, and bit on their quest for leverage, the game grew chippier. Garnet Hathaway delivered several heavy hits and fought. Noah Cates dropped the gloves in defense of his longtime linemate after Brink went down in the first. Nikita Grebenkin played with edge late. None of it pulled the Flyers out of position.

Tocchet viewed that balance as essential.

“It’s an emotional game," he said. "A lot of stuff’s happening—a lot of weird, different things. [Garnet Hathaway] had a couple big hits, a fight, and he dragged a lot of people in the fight with us. And [Noah Cates] too, give him a lot of credit for sticking up for his teammate. Grebenkin was feisty at the end, too. That’s what you’ve got to do in your building.”

Philadelphia certainly didn’t avoid the physical side of the game, but also didn’t allow it to redefine the night. The Flyers finished with contributions across the lineup: two assists from Noah Cates, a goal and an assist from Nikita Grebenkin for his second career multi-point game, assists from Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny, and steady play behind them all.

Final Thoughts

What ultimately separated the Flyers was not emotion or momentum, but control.

They dictated the pace for long stretches, defended inside their structure, and forced Anaheim to play a game that required execution rather than chaos. Zegras’ goals mattered greatly, but they were the result of sustained pressure and repeatable offensive habits, not momentary swings.

When the game veered into uncomfortable territory — physical, uneven, and occasionally disjointed — the Flyers didn’t chase it. They stayed organized, kept their shifts short, and waited for the Ducks to give them openings. That restraint, coupled with a team that has each other's backs and that is more comfortable and confident in their playing style than ever, decided the night.

And safe to say, Flyers-Ducks matchups will be, ahem, circled on calendars for many seasons to come.