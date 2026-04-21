Takeaways: Flyers Silence Pittsburgh, Take 2–0 Series Lead With Shutout Win

Garnet Hathaway captured the tension within that belief, saying, “We’re together in it. And I think that helps us focus on your role, focus on what you can do that shift, and we’re building on it... Hope is a scary thing. I think once you start leaning on that, you get in trouble. It’s one of those things where you’ve gotta stay even keel… [The Penguins] are gonna be coming into a difficult place to play, and they’ll be ready for it. So we can’t rest on this.”