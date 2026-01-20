Takeaways: Konecny, Ersson Have Big Games; Flyers Victorious Over Golden Knights

For the past six games, the Philadelphia Flyers had been living inside a kind of slow leak, each game draining a little more confidence, a little more oxygen from a season that once felt sturdier.
Monday night at T-Mobile Arena, they finally found the patch. A 2-1 win over the Vegas Golden Knights did more than end their losing streak—it halted Vegas’ seven-game heater and reminded the Flyers, in their own words, what they believe themselves to be.
Travis Konecny played the role of defibrillator, scoring twice—both unassisted, one shorthanded—while Sam Ersson turned aside wave after wave from one of the league’s most surgical offenses. It was imperfect, occasionally chaotic, and far too penalty-filled for Rick Tocchet’s liking. But it was also more connected, and, most importantly, victorious.
If the Flyers required a reminder of who sets their emotional temperature, Konecny delivered it in neon lights on the Strip.
His two goals were not pretty constructions of system hockey; they were acts of will. The first came from a beautiful interception that led to a breakaway, with Konecny jumping a puck like a cornerback reading a quarterback’s eyes, then finishing with the kind of confidence that has defined his winter. The second, another solo effort that practically mirrored his first goal, felt like a statement: enough of this.
Dating back to Dec. 3, Konecny now has 12 goals in his last 22 games—the most on the team in that span—and his 11 shorthanded tallies since 2022-23 trail only Sam Reinhart league-wide. Numbers aside, the performance mattered greatly in an emotional context. Leaders are supposed to interrupt losing streaks. Konecny did it almost single-handedly.
“It’s more just showing ourselves that what we believe in is true,” he told media afterward. “We know we have a good team here and we just went on a little slide. Everyone put it together tonight…and got the job done.”
Tocchet, stated how important Konecny is as a leader on the ice and in the locker room.
“TK was awesome," he told media postgame. "With our slide, he’s trying to calm guys down. I give him a lot of credit—he’s trying to do the right things, especially as a leader.”
Goaltenders in slumps often look busy in all the wrong ways—too many movements, too many thoughts. Ersson looked still again.
Vegas generated the kind of chaos that has buried Philadelphia during this slide, yet Ersson tracked it with a composure that had been missing in recent outings. He, as Konecny put it, "stood on his head" by making several crucial saves that very much kept the Flyers alive and fighting throughout 60 minutes.
Konecny’s praise bordered on affectionate: “He’s an unbelievable guy, an unbelievable goalie… I’m just really happy for him—awesome teammate and stud goalie.”
Ersson described a simpler internal adjustment, telling media, “Sometimes less is more. In the tough times, you’ve just gotta trust your game even more, trust the system… just not overthinking it and going out and playing.”
For a team that has given up 31 goals, shared amongst three different goalies, during the losing streak, that calm mattered as much as any technical tweak. The Flyers needed a pulse in this game, and Ersson gave them a steady one.
Seven power plays. Against Vegas. On the road.
That sentence usually ends with a siren.
Instead, the Flyers bent without breaking, turning a potential disaster into one of the night’s most encouraging subplots. Cam York and Nick Seeler threw themselves into shooting lanes to make important shot blocks. Sticks were disciplined, clears were purposeful, and Ersson handled the few rebounds that escaped the first layer.
Tocchet was pleased but cautious. “It’s a confidence builder… [assistant coach Todd Reirden] did a presentation this morning, I think it helped. We just gotta be careful.”
After weeks in which special teams felt like quicksand, the kill looked organized, even proud. Against one of the league’s better power plays, that is no small rehabilitation.
This victory could easily be remembered solely for Konecny’s and Ersson's heroics, yet it was constructed in subtler places.
The Flyers defended their blue line with more conviction, forcing Vegas to spend extra seconds earning entries. They exited the zone with cleaner first passes. They resisted the temptation to chase offense when patience was required. After a stretch in which games unraveled at the first sign of adversity, Philadelphia kept its shape.
There were still moments that made coaches wince—ill-timed penalties, some frustrating turnovers—but the difference was what happened after those moments. The Flyers didn’t collapse into them.
The Flyers did more than end their own misery; they snapped a seven-game Vegas winning streak and did so in pretty impressive fashion.
Yet Tocchet’s postgame message carried an undercurrent of warning. Good teams can't treat a single victory like a pardon; they must treat it like proof of concept. Utah waits next, then league-best Colorado, and the road will not soften because Philadelphia had a good night in the desert.
What happened in Vegas, in this case, cannot stay in Vegas.
The Flyers needed evidence that the season had not quietly slipped from their hands, and they found it on Monday night. Now the challenge is to continue proving to themselves—and those who have lost faith in them all too easily—that this was not an exception, but a reintroduction.
Monday provided a beginning. The rest of the trip will decide whether it becomes a turning point.