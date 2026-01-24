Takeaways: Owen Tippett Scores Hat Trick, Flyers Get Huge Win Over Avalanche

The Philadelphia Flyers got two points in Denver against the Colorado Avalanche. But more importantly, they disrupted something that almost never gets disrupted there.
Colorado entered the night with a 20-1-4 home record, a building where momentum compounds quickly and opponents often find themselves defending the same five feet of ice until the game slips away. Philadelphia arrived carrying the residue of a disheartening overtime loss in Utah and a season that has oscillated between proof of concept and frustration.
What followed—a 7–3 win that handed the Avalanche just their second regulation home loss all season—was a game the Flyers didn't always control in the traditional sense, but it was a game they understood.
Colorado dictated long stretches of play. The Flyers were pinned and forced to defend in layers far more than they would prefer. What separated this game from earlier losses against elite teams was how comfortable Philadelphia was letting the game look like that.
There was no trepidation when shifts dragged on. Defensemen didn’t force clears into the middle of the ice, and forwards didn’t cheat for offense to escape pressure early. Instead, the Flyers made Colorado work for every advantage and trusted that opportunities would come if they stayed organized.
Defensively, Sam Ersson made a whopping 32 saves, including some truly monumental ones that kept the game from tilting in the Avalanche's favor, as it often does all too easily. The offense gave him plenty of cushion, staying calm and waiting for their own opportunities to strike.
That patience paid off in spades. The Avalanche thrive on turning pressure into inevitability; the Flyers refused to let that happen. This was a team playing with an internal clock that matched the opponent’s pace, not one trying to outrun it.
Against the league’s most dominant team, that is a very meaningful step forward.
Tippett’s hat trick was obviously the headline, but the substance of his night also deserves recognition. His three goals came from three different moments of the game, each one altering momentum in a way Colorado couldn’t fully recover from. He tied his career high with four points, and recorded the Flyers’ first hat trick of the season—further proving that he is a meaningful part of this team's offense, regardless of past struggles with inconsistency.
What really stood out was how decisive he was. There was no second-guessing in his shooting, no extra stickhandle when space opened. Against a defense built on speed and pressure, Tippett played with simplicity and force. He attacked seams immediately and struck with his signature straightforward, no-nonsense mentality.
It was assertive, repeatable offense—the kind that travels, and the kind that can break games. For a Flyers group that has struggled at times to finish high-quality chances, Tippett’s performance was as explosive as it was stabilizing.
Denver Barkey scoring the first power-play goal of his NHL career was good for more than just "Denver scored in Denver" jokes, as was his assist, giving him another multi-point night. Matvei Michkov’s two goals and an assist—his first three-point performance of the season—was also telling.
None of it looked rushed or forced. They trusted spacing, timing, and structure, even when the Avalanche were pressing, and showed that this could be a young duo to keep an eye on in coming games.
Young players, especially those feeling like they might have something to prove, often react to games like this by trying to do more. Barkey and Michkov didn’t. They did exactly enough, and did it on time. That composure under sustained pressure is exactly what people want to see from both players.
After the game, Rick Tocchet offered one of the clearest windows yet into the internal dynamics of this team during its recent turbulence.
“There was about 4 or 5 guys—I’m not going to mention who—who stood on the bench and said some key things. The guys that were talking usually don’t talk that much and it was really inspiring,” Tocchet told media. “And I’ll say it, Jamie Drysdale stood up and he goes, ‘Let’s enjoy this moment… that’s why you play the game.’ I think that helped.”
This was a Flyers team that had been gripping sticks and overthinking shifts, which manifested as them playing as a team that the coaches and players themselves didn't recognize. In Denver, voices emerged organically—not from the loudest leaders, but from players who felt the moment and claimed it. Drysdale’s words were emotional permission—permission to breathe, to compete freely, and to trust the work they’ve put in. Against a team like Colorado, clarity of mind is as important as legs. The Flyers found both.
Seven goals against Colorado simply does not happen without contributions across the lineup. Bobby Brink, who recently returned from an upper-body injury, set a new single-season career high with his 13th goal. Travis Konecny extending his point streak with his 28th assist, and assists from Sean Couturier, Emil Andrae, and Garnet Hathaway all spoke to the same theme: this wasn’t a one-line win.
Colorado did what Colorado does; they forced Philadelphia into uncomfortable shifts, and each time the Avalanche looked poised to flip the game, the Flyers answered.
That balance, an advantage that the Flyers rediscovered after their skid, is what turned a competitive game into a decisive one. It’s also what allowed the Flyers to leave Denver with five out of six points on a road trip that could have gone sideways quickly.
The Flyers didn’t outplay Colorado for every minute, and they didn’t pretend otherwise. They absorbed long stretches of pressure, made deliberate choices with the puck, and capitalized when the game opened in their favor.
That combination—restraint in difficult moments and decisiveness when chances appeared—is what allowed them to leave Denver with a result that few teams manage. In a building where small mistakes usually snowball (no pun intended), Philadelphia avoided the spiral and turned a narrow path to victory into a convincing one.