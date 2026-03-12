Takeaways: Tippett Takes Over In Physical Game As Flyers Beat Capitals

In a stretch of the season where urgency has become unavoidable, the Philadelphia Flyers delivered one of their most complete performances in recent weeks.
A 4–1 victory over the Washington Capitals offered a reminder of what the Flyers can look like when their pace, structure, and confidence align. The win also gave Philadelphia a 2–1 edge in the season series, with one final meeting between the teams still to come later this month.
Few players on the Flyers roster combine size, speed, and scoring ability the way Owen Tippett does, and against Washington he showcased that blend at its most dangerous.
Tippett finished the night with a goal and an assist, pushing his season total to 39 points and marking his sixth multi-point performance of the year. But the raw numbers only tell part of the story. His impact was felt in transition, along the boards, and whenever he accelerated through the neutral zone.
Head coach Rick Tocchet emphasized the rarity of that skill set.
“He’s a true power forward,” Tocchet said. “I think he’s had a really good year this year. He’s really improved. I’ve moved him around this year, but he can drive play by himself. They’re hard to find, those type of guys. He’s terrific.”
The admiration for Tippett’s game extends throughout the locker room.
“Oh yeah, it’s scary. I mean, if I were the other team, I’d just skate to the bench,” Travis Konecny joked. “The skill, the speed, the shot—that combination is unbelievable.”
Konecny continued: “He’s got so much potential and I love when you see him realize during a game, he’s like, this is my game and I’m taking over. Just an awesome player, awesome guy… He does it all the time. I just love when you see him do it early in a game. He’s a pretty quiet guy, super, super nice; it’s hard to piss him off. But when you do, you know, get out of the way.”
Teammate Trevor Zegras offered a similarly awe-inspired description of what it’s like to play alongside him.
“He’s literally the best. When that guy is skating—I’ve never seen anything like it,” Zegras said. “To play with him is such a treat. I think he had, like, six breakouts today. It’s crazy. He fell down on the two-and-oh we had, and he was still skating faster than me. It’s wild.”
Tippett has always possessed elite tools, but performances like this highlight a growing sense of confidence in how and when to use them. When he plays with that level of assertiveness, he can tilt games almost single-handedly.
While Tippett’s presence was impossible to miss, Philadelphia’s offense found essential balance and depth.
Birthday boy Konecny scored his 24th goal of the season and continues to lead the team offensively. The 29-year-old winger now has 10 goals in his last 15 games and three points in three matchups against Washington this year.
Zegras added his 22nd goal, extending his point streak to three games. Meanwhile, defenseman Jamie Drysdale scored his seventh goal of the season, matching his single-season career high.
And the scoring depth did not stop there.
Noah Cates recorded two assists, extending his recent surge to eight points in his last eight games.
Travis Sanheim added his 21st assist of the season, continuing his steady production from the blue line.
This type of distribution across the lineup forces opposing teams to defend every line rather than focusing on a single offensive threat. For a Flyers team that thrives on pace and pressure, that depth can be particularly valuable.
Games against Washington rarely lack flaring tempers and physicality, and this one followed the same pattern.
The Capitals pushed the Flyers with a heavy forecheck and plenty of hits everywhere on the ice, including a notable collision involving Konecny at the hands of—who else?—Tom Wilson. The response from Philadelphia was immediate, with teammates stepping in to support their leading scorer.
Zegras acknowledged the emotional importance of moments like that.
“It’s tough [when a guy like Konecny gets hit],” he said. “He’s kind of the heartbeat of the squad, right? He’s been here for a long time, produces every night, PKs, power play, everything in between. That stuff sucks, but it’s part of the game.”
Despite the intensity, the Flyers avoided letting the physical tone disrupt their structure. Players like Nikita Grebenkin consistently engaged in battles along the boards and around the net, often finding themselves in the middle of scrums involving Washington’s heavier players.
Importantly, those confrontations rarely pulled the Flyers out of position. They remained disciplined defensively and continued to push the pace offensively—an indication of a team that has learned to manage emotional games more effectively.
Late-season games are where teams really feel the pressure to perform, especially when they're in as precarious of a position as the Flyers. Each result tends to shape the emotional and competitive trajectory of the next.
For the Flyers, this victory carried significance beyond the immediate standings impact. It came just days after a difficult 6-2 loss to the New York Rangers and demonstrated the team’s ability to recalibrate quickly—a quality that they've displayed throughout the entire season.
The performance demonstrated their ability to combine offensive assertiveness, defensive structure, and emotional composure—three elements that will be essential if Philadelphia hopes to sustain momentum through the remainder of the schedule.
Whether you're in favor of a legitimate playoff push or think the Flyers should tank the final 18 games on the schedule, the win reinforced a simple but important truth: when this team play with pace, physical commitment, and confidence in their structure, they remain capable of competing with any opponent on a given night.