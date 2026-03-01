Takeaways: Vladar’s Big Night Helps Flyers Close Out Bruins

Coming into their first home game since the Olympic break, the Philadelphia Flyers were riding the high of a nervy OT win against the New York Rangers on Thursday, but very much aware that the red-hot Boston Bruins would be another formidable challenge.
Alas, they managed the game deliberately, defended with structure, and relied on timely offense and strong goaltending to secure a 3–1 win in the second meeting of the season series. The result avenged a 6–3 loss in January and reflected a team that executed with greater control, particularly in key moments.
Dan Vladar was the centerpiece of this outcome, delivering a performance defined less by volume and more by difficulty.
Boston did not generate an overwhelming number of shots early, but the quality of their chances forced Vladar to remain sharp throughout. He tracked the puck effectively through traffic, and made several high-difficulty saves that preserved the Flyers’ position as the game remained close.
Defenseman Jamie Drysdale emphasized both Vladar’s presence on and off the ice.
“He’s the loudest guy in the room, majorly,” Drysdale said postgame. “In the locker room, in between periods, he’s always talking. Just saying whatever’s on his mind—and usually it’s awesome stuff coming out of his mouth.”
Drysdale also noted the nature of the Bruins’ chances.
“The shots were pretty low in the first two periods, but I think pretty much every one of their shots was Grade A.”
Travis Konecny scored and added an assist, extending his recent stretch of consistent offensive production.
He now leads the Flyers with 57 points and has recorded seven points (two goals, five assists) in his last six games. His multi-point performance marked his team-leading 15th of the season.
Konecny’s influence also extended beyond the scoresheet. His puck movement in transition helped create clean entries into the offensive zone, and his awareness allowed him to identify openings quickly when Boston’s structure shifted.
In a tight game against a difficult opponent, his ability to generate offense without requiring extended possession was significant.
Jamie Drysdale delivered one of his most complete performances of the season, recording both a goal and an assist.
His goal came on a decisive shot that reflected ongoing technical progress, particularly in his shooting mechanics and confidence.
Head coach Rick Tocchet pointed specifically to Drysdale’s offseason development as an area of focus.
“This summer is a big summer for him,” Tocchet said. “I remember coaching Quinn Hughes. Over the summer, he increased his shot to 12 miles an hour, which is amazing. I think [Drysdale] can get that shot a little bit harder, which he’s been working on, and it’s paying off.”
Drysdale now has 25 points on the season and four points in his last five games.
This was not a game defined by extended offensive-zone dominance from either team. Both sides defended effectively, and clean scoring opportunities were limited.
The Flyers’ advantage came from their willingness to remain assertive without compromising their defensive positioning. They pressured Boston’s puck carriers, closed space effectively in the neutral zone, and transitioned efficiently when opportunities emerged.
Their goals reflected that approach.
Konecny’s finish came from sustained pressure. Drysdale’s goal resulted from recognizing space and executing quickly. Sean Couturier’s empty-net goal, his sixth of the season, secured the result and ended a scoring drought of more than 30 games.
While individual performances shaped key moments, the Flyers’ overall execution reflected collective balance.
Christian Dvorak recorded two assists and now ranks third on the team with 24 assists. Noah Cates extended his point streak to three games with his 18th assist of the season. The defensive group managed Boston’s offensive threats effectively, particularly in the third period as the Bruins attempted to generate pressure.
The Flyers did not rely on a single extended stretch of dominance. Instead, they maintained consistency, and capitalized on opportunities when they emerged.
Against a Bruins team capable of creating offense quickly, that discipline proved decisive.