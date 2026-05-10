'They Gave It All': Tocchet, Flyers Reflect On Carolina Series As Fans Celebrate Playoff Run

“How close they are, how resilient, how willing they are to be coached,” he said of his takeaways from this season. “It was just fun to see. I haven’t been back here in 25 years, so just being involved with the Flyers again and seeing people grow with the team. It reminded me back to the days when I played, where the crowd was into it. That’s what I’m most proud about, how [the fans] helped us this year. We had to help them too. They haven’t really had a lot to cheer for.”