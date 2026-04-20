Tocchet, Players Emphasize Importance Of Not Changing For Game 2 vs. Penguins

“We know they’re gonna come and we’ve gotta go, too," he said pregame. "They’re gonna throttle up, so we have to throttle up… I think that our team approach, like any team, is to initiate. The stuff after the whistle—you’ve gotta stay away from that sort of stuff. But if you initiate and people get frustrated, that’s fine. I tell our players [that] sometimes we get frustrated so we’ve gotta make sure to just initiate and when it’s over, get out of there. That’s what I believe the officials want. Once you get in those scrums, you never know who they’re going to pull off the ice.”