Top Flyers Prospects Making Strong Case for NHL Promotion

Philadelphia Flyers
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(Photo: Charles LeClaire, Imagn Images)
(Photo: Charles LeClaire, Imagn Images)
Oct 17, 2026 11:00 AMPublished Oct 17, 2026 11:00 AM
The Flyers won't be able to ignore these two forwards for long.
Through nine games, the Philadelphia Flyers are the worst offensive team in the NHL, but the good news is that they could get a big boost from their top prospects if and when they deem necessary.
As we have been harping on for the better part of two weeks, the Flyers at least partially put themselves in this position by their own doing.
Top winger prospect Alex Bump was a healthy scratch just four games into the season, and soon after he was replaced by veteran Michael Bunting on the NHL roster.
Bunting, in five games, has no points, four penalty minutes, and just six shots on goal as the fourth line continues to flounder.
Meanwhile, Bump, since being sent down, has recorded a goal in each of the four games he's played in for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Overall, the 22-year-old has five goals, two assists, and seven points in four AHL games this season, and is quickly proving to the Flyers that his demotion was a mistake.
Surging alongside Bump is 2024 first-round pick Jett Luchanko, who did not make the Flyers' NHL roster out of training camp for the first time in three seasons since being drafted.
Jett Luchanko taking a major leap?
Jett Luchanko is finally producing offense, which has long been a question mark in his game. (Photo: James Guillory, Imagn Images)
The 20-year-old is quickly finding his groove in his first professional season, having already tallied a goal - his first as a professional player - and five assists in six games for the Phantoms.
In 14 AHL games across parts of two seasons, Luchanko has a goal, eight assists, and nine points, and that doesn't include the six points he recorded in seven Calder Cup playoff games in 2025.
Overall, Luchanko has 15 points in 21 games at the AHL level and, well, he might very well end up being one of those players who excels more at the pro level than the junior level because of the differences in how the game is played.
Indeed, Luchanko is not an offensively-oriented high-wire act, but he brings hockey IQ, superb attention to detail, speed, and playmaking to the table at his best. And, with years of the Flyers hammering the point home, it looks like the former 13th overall pick is finally taking initiative to shoot the puck, too.
There is a case to be made that, maybe the Flyers shouldn't break up a good thing with the Phantoms and instead just take their licks with the players they have for now.
Bump, Luchanko, and Cole Knuble have all played well early in the season, and the older prospects, like Hunter McDonald and Jacob Gaucher, have complemented them in kind.
The Flyers also learned last year that weakening the farm team too fast can have consequences, as the Phantoms crashed and burned out of playoff contention without Bump and Denver Barkey, combined with a slew of injuries that depleted them further.
At the same time, the Flyers called up Oliver Bonk and immediately thrust him into top-pair duties, and now it doesn't look like the 21-year-old will be returning to the AHL level any time soon.
It's a tough judgment call for the Flyers to make, as they generally prefer to let their young players to develop at an appropriate pace.
In Bonk's case, he proved and has continued to prove that he is ready for the NHL level, and it is now a matter of when, and not if, Bump and Luchanko do the same.
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