TRADE: Flyers Acquire Intriguing Prospect Defender From Stars

The Philadelphia Flyers have made a trade, as they have acquired defenseman Christian Kyrou from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Samu Tuomaala.

This is a low-risk minor-league swap between the two clubs. By bringing in Kyrou, the Flyers have added a 22-year-old defenseman who will now provide their prospect pool with more depth on the blueline.

Kyrou was selected by the Stars with the 50th overall pick of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. In 97 career AHL games with the Texas Stars, he has recorded 12 goals, 26 assists, and 38 points. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

Kyrou demonstrated good upside during his time in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). This was especially the case in 2022-23, as he recorded 20 goals and 77 points in 64 games split between the Erie Otters and Sarnia Sting.

As for Tuomaala, he was selected by the Flyers with the 46th overall pick of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. Like Kyrou, he is still looking to make his NHL debut.

In 46 games this past season with the Flyers' AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Tuomaala recorded 11 goals and 32 points. This was after he had 15 goals and 43 points in 69 games with Lehigh Valley in 2023-24.